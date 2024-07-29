Let’s just go ahead and get the tired saying out the way. “If Jalon Daniels stays healthy this team will be really good.”We have been saying this since last winter and it still rings true. The good news is fall camp is about to start and we can stop talking about it and see how it plays out.The next four weeks will tell us a lot and where Daniels is.The things I have heard is he is a full-go and should be able to start doing everything that is expected. Now, will they ease him into a few things? That I don’t know. But he is cleared to do everything, which is a big difference from the spring.I think there are two things to talk about when looking at the quarterback position.1- How good this team can be with a healthy Daniels.2- Who will be the backup?Daniels changes the dynamic of the offense. He is a proven talent and can do all of the extra things that made the offense good. He’s versatile and a nightmare for defensive coordinators. I remember that Illinois game last where they had him sacked a few times and he escaped. He changes the game. If he stays healthy I think he is one of the most dynamic players in the country.The last two season they had the luxury to fall back on Jason Bean. I went back to look at Bean’s numbers and 508 snaps he graded out at 77.8 with a 78.2 passing score. You don’t find many backups who can do that.If there was a game this weekend and Daniels was out, Cole Ballard would be the starter. That doesn’t mean Isaiah Marshall won’t pass Ballard in the future. I feel the staff would go with Ballard because he knows the system and has played in games and has more experience. Marshall being on campus for spring football as big giving him a head start.I know we all want to see Daniels start healthy and stay healthy. He makes the team better and he is fun to watch. For me, this is simply the key to the season. He is the difference maker to a run at a Big 12 postseason appearance or having some toss-up games.