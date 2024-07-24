Well, after going after every position group and every player in each group I can say the wide receiver preview is the easiest one to write.



They bring back their top five receivers statistically and by season grade. I don't expect any surprises as long as everyone stays healthy.



The final PFF grades went like this:

Trevor Wilson- 77.5- 98

Lawrence Arnold- 77.3- 670

Luke Grimm- 77.0- 444

Quentin Skinner- 77.8- 457

Doug Emilien- 66.1- 133



That is a loaded room coming back. When your lowest graded WR comes in at 66.1 things are looking good.



I love this group. I can't find much negative and that's what I try to dig up when doing position previews. I try to find things (along with the positive) but to make them fair. As I go over everything the only question thing I can come up with is overall top-end speed or the slot type guy who can take a bubble screen and turn it into a 15-yard gain.



Trevor Wilson is the closest thing in my opinion. He's the fastest WR and probably has the most wiggle of the group. I always questioned if the group had a deep threat but they always seem to get downfield and come up with big plays on long passes. Essentially I am nit-picking trying to find a weakness. I just don't find many.



This is a proven group who knows the offense and experienced. They have depth and know the system. Now, I say that not knowing what changes Grimes will bring. There could be some new things incorporated but that shouldn't make a difference.



Looking ahead the entire wide receiver room will need to be reconstructed after this year. It will need an overhaul. It will be difficult for younger WRs to get on the field if everyone stays healthy. That means 2025 will bring a new look receiver group and they will likely have to hit the portal hard for players.



This will be one of the best units on the team and I think an overlooked group. I was looking through Phil Steele's magazine and he ranks them as the #39 in the country and seventh in the Big 12. I think they are better than that based on what is returning.