Quick Thoughts: It feels like 10 years ago, but I can't remember the last time I watched a KU secondary without Kenny Logan. He will not be roaming in the defensive backfield for the first time in what feels like ages, but there are players on the depth chart ready to step up.



The two main losses in the secondary are Logan and Kalon Gervin. Last year Gervin gave them some good snaps playing close to 300 and the ability to move around to different positions. The biggest thing they will miss with Logan is his leadership.



Overall this secondary can be as good as we have seen at KU in some time. Between Mello Dotson, Cobee Bryant, Marvin Grant and OJ Burroughs there are 2600 snaps returning from last season. The question is going to be who steps up at safety and what backups can give Dotson and Bryant a rest when needed.





The cornerbacks: I would be hard pressed to think there is a better CB duo coming back in the Big 12 than Dotson and Bryant. I was looking over the Phil Steele position rankings and the Jayhawks are rated as the #39 secondary and I think that has to do with the fact the safeties might not be rated as high. Dotson and Bryant can take a lot of pressure off the defense because they can cover so well. KU isn't always in man defense. Borland will mix it up and they still play zone quite a bit.



We all know who the starters will be, but developing a two deep is crucial in case there is an injury or the starters need a break. I can say from what I hear on the inside there is a lot of promise behind Bryant and Dotson. The staff is high on Damarius McGhee, Jalen Todd, and Jameel Croft. All three have developed and showed good things in the spring. I expect those five names to be at the top of the depth chart.





The safeties: Marvin Grant is coming off a really good junior season. That shouldn't be a surprise because he showed the talent he has and why the staff got him in the portal two seasons ago. I think people forget Grant started every game at Purdue before he arrived at KU and finished third in tackles. His best games were against Ohio State and Notre Dame. He had a slow start his first season at KU and then picked it up last year. He graded out at 78.3 by PFF and is one of the top three returning players off last year's grade card. Burroughs played 559 snaps and had a decent season. He scored 63.2 on his final grade and needs to improve the 47.5 tackling grade.



What I am watching is who develops behind that group. The main players to watch are Devin Dye, Jalen Dye, Mason Ellis, and Taylor Davis. Finding a two-deep will be the battle in fall camp. I just don't hear Kaleb Purdy's name much and Damani Maxson has time to develop.





Overall Thoughts: The starting units at corner and safety should be really good. If Grant plays like he did last, then look out. Those are four players at the top of the depth chart who have shown they can play at the Big 12 level. The thing to watch is who will fill the roles in the two deep. I think the secondary will be one of the top units on the team heading into fall camp and keeping the starters healthy is the main goal. As long as everyone stays healthy the secondary should be good.