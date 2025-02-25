When we talk about production lost the tight end group is near the top. Last season Jared Casey and Trevor Kardell were the go-to guys for Daniels and they knew the system. They combined for right at 900 snaps last year.



I expect the tight end position to be more athletic in 2025 and provide better targets in the passing game. I am optimistic about this group heading into spring.



One of the best pieces of news I am hearing going into March is Deshawn Hanika is a go. He is expected to be full speed to start spring football. This is a big piece of news because I believe Hanika had the edge as spring ball started last year to be the starter.



And the addition of Keyan Burnett was big in the offseason. Last year at Arizona he was banged up part of the season but still started four games. He was a four-star prospect coming out of high school. Most thought he was going to stay on the west coast but his father played at Arizona when Rob Ianello coached there. So, there was a connection.



I think Hanika and Burnett will be the top two players at TE with Leyton Cure in the mix.



I haven't heard much about Jaden Hamm and his development. Carson Bruhn redshirted last year and from what I hear will get help with another year of being in the system.



I'm looking at this spring but also thinking ahead. Hanika and Burnett will be gone. I believe Cure will be eligible for a medical redshirt. It is important for some of the players who might be on the two deep to develop.



I think this group will be better in pass routes and pass receiving options. But I will admit there is some concern on blocking. Burnett did score well there and is experienced. Cure and Hanika are most receiving types. I thought Casey was a good blocker although he didn't grade out as well to the year before.



Overall I like what this group projects to look like heading into fall camp. Hanika is basically a big WR and that's how he was used at Iowa State. I can see sets where two TE are on the field at the same time.