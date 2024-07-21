The linebacker group is one of the positions I have spent the time most thinking about this summer. I believe the players are there to field a good unit but there are still some questions unanswered.



When you break down the group and snaps from last year they basically went with five backers in the rotations and a lot depends on what package they are in. They play a base with three linebackers. Then they can go with a hybrid linebacker, which I hear they might not use as much this year and will depend on who can fill the HAWK role.



Gone from last year's team are the two highest snap count totals in Craig Young (574) and Rich Miller (687). Young played well last season and handled a lot of different roles. Miller had his ups and downs but he was the leader of the group. And that role will be missed.



Last season Taiwan Berryhill played through injury at times and it showed. He was the lowest graded player on defense with an overall 29.7 grade by PFF. Berryhill has been a good practice player but his game just hasn't translated on game day yet. In 2022 he scored 53.5, which is still below what your grade should be.



JB Brown grew on the staff as the season went on and played 573 snaps and scored a solid 67.6 last year. He got on the field more and proved what he could do.





Going into fall camp: Brown and Berryhill are expected to be two of the snap leaders once again. Although Berryhill struggled through 2023 the staff believes he has the ability to be among their top LB.



I believe the key to the year at linebacker will come down to Cornell Wheeler. The former four-star transfer from Michigan showed flashes what he can do last season. In 220 snaps he graded out at 66.5 and I thought there were times he looked like the best tackling LB on the field. This year Wheeler will have to play a lot more snaps and keep that same production. I thought we got a sample size of what he can do.



They are going to need to find some others who can elevate. Marvin Grant will share duties between safety and linebacker depending on the package they are in.



The players in the next group who could make the two deep are:

Jayson Gilliom

Logan Brantley

Alex Raich

Jon Jon Kamara



Gilliom got some time last year but I think they are trying to find out whether he is a true LB or the HAWK. I think he will move to LB. Raich had a good fall camp last year and a good spring. Brantley has all the tools and is still developing. Kamara might be the best athlete of everyone, but he just got on campus last month. He still needs to learn the defense and that will take time as it does with any true freshman.



It is obvious who the leaders are going into camp and then the question will be how things play in the battle for the group behind them. I think it is also important to get guys snaps in the two-deep because there are going to be key losses after this season with graduation.



The numbers are there to form a group of five who can play and rotate through the season. Berryhill needs to pick up his game to match his expectations. Wheeler has to pick up the slack left by others and take over as one of the top players in the group. I think he has the potential and his snap count will likely have to double over last season.



I want to see how fall camp goes for this group because I have some questions and it will be interesting to see who wins jobs.