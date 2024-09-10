PASS BLOCKING

RUN BLOCKING

RECEIVING TARGETS

I went back and looked at some numbers and thought these were interesting.Michael Ford- 83.1Devin Neal- 81.7Logan Brown- 79.5Bryce Foster- 74.5Kobe Baynes- 70.5Bryce Cabeldue- 70.3Lawrence Arnold- 85.3Logan Brown- 79.7Jared Casey- 77.2Michael Ford- 76.1Kobe Baynes- 75.6Bryce Foster- 61.5I think the offensive line played well and for much of the night the running lanes were there and Daniels was protected well. Once again Logan Brown played a solid game.Luke Grimm 13 targets- 9 catchesQuentin Skinner 11 targets- 3 catchesLawrence Arnold- 4 targets- 4 catchesDaniel Hishaw 1 target- 1 catchJared Casey 1 target- 1 catchTrevor Kardell 1 target- 0 catchesThe number that stands out here is Skinner's low percentage of catches per the target number. I wonder of Daniels pre-determined early he was going Skinner's way.RUSHING DIRECTIONLooking at Devin Neal and Daniel Hishaw rushing direction. Both runners had numbers on yards after contact.