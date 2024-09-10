JK
May 29, 2001
89,743
230,672
0
I went back and looked at some numbers and thought these were interesting.
PASS BLOCKING
Michael Ford- 83.1
Devin Neal- 81.7
Logan Brown- 79.5
Bryce Foster- 74.5
Kobe Baynes- 70.5
Bryce Cabeldue- 70.3
RUN BLOCKING
Lawrence Arnold- 85.3
Logan Brown- 79.7
Jared Casey- 77.2
Michael Ford- 76.1
Kobe Baynes- 75.6
Bryce Foster- 61.5
I think the offensive line played well and for much of the night the running lanes were there and Daniels was protected well. Once again Logan Brown played a solid game.
RECEIVING TARGETS
Luke Grimm 13 targets- 9 catches
Quentin Skinner 11 targets- 3 catches
Lawrence Arnold- 4 targets- 4 catches
Daniel Hishaw 1 target- 1 catch
Jared Casey 1 target- 1 catch
Trevor Kardell 1 target- 0 catches
The number that stands out here is Skinner's low percentage of catches per the target number. I wonder of Daniels pre-determined early he was going Skinner's way.
RUSHING DIRECTION
Looking at Devin Neal and Daniel Hishaw rushing direction. Both runners had numbers on yards after contact.
