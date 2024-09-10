ADVERTISEMENT

Football Thoughts Diving into the numbers from the Illinois game

May 29, 2001
I went back and looked at some numbers and thought these were interesting.


PASS BLOCKING

Michael Ford- 83.1
Devin Neal- 81.7
Logan Brown- 79.5
Bryce Foster- 74.5
Kobe Baynes- 70.5
Bryce Cabeldue- 70.3


RUN BLOCKING

Lawrence Arnold- 85.3
Logan Brown- 79.7
Jared Casey- 77.2
Michael Ford- 76.1
Kobe Baynes- 75.6
Bryce Foster- 61.5

I think the offensive line played well and for much of the night the running lanes were there and Daniels was protected well. Once again Logan Brown played a solid game.


RECEIVING TARGETS

Luke Grimm 13 targets- 9 catches
Quentin Skinner 11 targets- 3 catches
Lawrence Arnold- 4 targets- 4 catches
Daniel Hishaw 1 target- 1 catch
Jared Casey 1 target- 1 catch
Trevor Kardell 1 target- 0 catches

The number that stands out here is Skinner's low percentage of catches per the target number. I wonder of Daniels pre-determined early he was going Skinner's way.


RUSHING DIRECTION

Looking at Devin Neal and Daniel Hishaw rushing direction. Both runners had numbers on yards after contact.

Illinois Neal rush.jpg
Illinos Hishaw rush.jpg
 
