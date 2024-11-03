JK
May 29, 2001
- 90,848
- 233,892
- 0
Here are some updated numbers from the season going over the PFF numbers:
TACKLING GRADES:
Damarius McGhee- 83.5
Cobee Bryant- 80.2
Dean Miller- 78.7
Bai Jobe- 77.7
Blake Herold- 77.2
Jalen Todd- 76.0
Jayson Gilliom- 74.2
Jalen Dye- 73.1
Javier Derritt- 71.9
Cornell Wheeler- 69.2
Marvin Grant- 69.2
Taylor Davis- 66.0
JB Brown- 62.9
DJ Withers- 61.3
Kenean Caldwell- 57.5
Jereme Robinson- 56.9
Mello Dotson- 54.8
Devin Dye- 53.5
Caleb Taylor- 50.9
O.J. Burroughs- 49.6
Taiwan Berryhill- 48.4
Tommy Dunn- 33.1
Dylan Wudke- 29.3
DJ Warner- 24.9
PASS RUSH GRADE
JB Brown- 87.9
Marvin Grant- 75.4
Mello Dotson- 73.0
Cobee Bryant- 70.2
Tommy Dunn- 68.0
Dylan Wudke- 66.2
Caleb Taylor- 64.1
Blake Herold- 63.1
D.J. Withers- 61.6
Jereme Robinson- 59.2
Dean Miller- 58.2
Kenean Caldwell- 57.5
DJ Warner- 56.7
Taiwan Berryhill- 56.1
Taylor Davis- 56.0
Jayson Gilliom- 53.3
Cornell Wheeler- 50.1
It doesn't leave me with a good feeling to see the best grades going to the LB, safeties and corners on pass rush. Obviously a lot of that is coming from the blitz but I would like to see DE grade out better.
RECEVING (Targets)
Luke Grimm- 55
Quentin Skinner- 40
Lawrence Arnold- 37
Jared Casey- 16
Devin Neal- 16
Trevor Kardell- 14
Trevor Wilson- 9
Torry Locklin- 7
Daniel Hishaw- 3
Doug Emilien- 2
Looking to the future it is a concern the only WR/TE with more two or more targets on the team is Emilien. I think breaking in a new WR group isn't going to be easy. Even if a player or two develops and they get a portal target it will all be new faces next year.
PASS BLOCKING
Logan Brown- 84.1
Michael Ford- 77.8
Bryce Cabeldue- 76.7
Kobe Baynes- 75.3
Calvin Clements- 71.0 (only 43 snaps)
Bryce Foster- 69.0
Devin Neal- 49.8
Trevor Kardell- 48.3
Jared Casey- 45.4
Shane Bumgardner- 43.5
Daniel Hishaw- 39.4
Darrell Simmons- 24.1
RUN BLOCKING
Michael Ford- 80.8
Logan Brown- 80.6
Bryce Cabeldue- 77.9
Bryce Foster- 77.2
Jared Casey- 77.2
Kobe Baynes- 68.5
Lawrence Arnold- 65.5
Shane Bumgardner- 62.1
Trevor Kardell- 60.4
Trevor Wilson- 59.2
Luke Grimm- 58.9
Quentin Skinner- 54.5
PASSING NUMBERS
Here are the numbers for Daniels including passing direction and grades for each quadrant.
Here are the numbers and grades for pressures:
