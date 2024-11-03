Here are some updated numbers from the season going over the PFF numbers:Damarius McGhee- 83.5Cobee Bryant- 80.2Dean Miller- 78.7Bai Jobe- 77.7Blake Herold- 77.2Jalen Todd- 76.0Jayson Gilliom- 74.2Jalen Dye- 73.1Javier Derritt- 71.9Cornell Wheeler- 69.2Marvin Grant- 69.2Taylor Davis- 66.0JB Brown- 62.9DJ Withers- 61.3Kenean Caldwell- 57.5Jereme Robinson- 56.9Mello Dotson- 54.8Devin Dye- 53.5Caleb Taylor- 50.9O.J. Burroughs- 49.6Taiwan Berryhill- 48.4Tommy Dunn- 33.1Dylan Wudke- 29.3DJ Warner- 24.9JB Brown- 87.9Marvin Grant- 75.4Mello Dotson- 73.0Cobee Bryant- 70.2Tommy Dunn- 68.0Dylan Wudke- 66.2Caleb Taylor- 64.1Blake Herold- 63.1D.J. Withers- 61.6Jereme Robinson- 59.2Dean Miller- 58.2Kenean Caldwell- 57.5DJ Warner- 56.7Taiwan Berryhill- 56.1Taylor Davis- 56.0Jayson Gilliom- 53.3Cornell Wheeler- 50.1It doesn't leave me with a good feeling to see the best grades going to the LB, safeties and corners on pass rush. Obviously a lot of that is coming from the blitz but I would like to see DE grade out better.Luke Grimm- 55Quentin Skinner- 40Lawrence Arnold- 37Jared Casey- 16Devin Neal- 16Trevor Kardell- 14Trevor Wilson- 9Torry Locklin- 7Daniel Hishaw- 3Doug Emilien- 2Looking to the future it is a concern the only WR/TE with more two or more targets on the team is Emilien. I think breaking in a new WR group isn't going to be easy. Even if a player or two develops and they get a portal target it will all be new faces next year.Logan Brown- 84.1Michael Ford- 77.8Bryce Cabeldue- 76.7Kobe Baynes- 75.3Calvin Clements- 71.0 (only 43 snaps)Bryce Foster- 69.0Devin Neal- 49.8Trevor Kardell- 48.3Jared Casey- 45.4Shane Bumgardner- 43.5Daniel Hishaw- 39.4Darrell Simmons- 24.1Michael Ford- 80.8Logan Brown- 80.6Bryce Cabeldue- 77.9Bryce Foster- 77.2Jared Casey- 77.2Kobe Baynes- 68.5Lawrence Arnold- 65.5Shane Bumgardner- 62.1Trevor Kardell- 60.4Trevor Wilson- 59.2Luke Grimm- 58.9Quentin Skinner- 54.5PASSING NUMBERSHere are the numbers for Daniels including passing direction and grades for each quadrant.