FB Stats & Info Looking at some numbers from the Arizona State game

Here are some updated numbers from the Arizona State game I was going over:

PASS BLOCKING:

Bryce Cabeldue- 88.5
Calvin Clements- 81.8
Devin Neal- 81.5
Darrell Simmons- 74.4
Bryce Foster- 71.1
Michael Ford- 72.9
Logan Brown- 72.9
Tevita Noah- 69.4
Daniel Hishaw- 65.5
Kobe Baynes- 56.3
Jared Casey- 33.9
Trevor Kardell- 15.5
Shane Bumgardner- 5.9

RUN BLOCKING:

Bryce Foster- 68.1
Tevita Noah- 64.7
Jared Casey- 63.3
Michael Ford- 60.5
Trevor Wilson- 60.1
Lawrence Arnold- 59.6
Quentin Skinner- 59.3
Luke Grimm- 58.3
Devin Neal- 58.0
Darrell Simmons- 57.7
Bryce Cabeldue- 52.7
Leyton Cure- 51.2
Logan Brown- 48.1
Kobe Baynes- 43.6
Calvin Clements- 42.2
Trevor Kardell- 40.1

RECEIVING TARGETS/CATCHES/YARDS:

Quentin Skinner- (9/6)- 130
Luke Grimm- (5/3) - 37
Devin Neal- (4/4)- 45
Torry Locklin- (3/1)- 5
Jared Casey- (2/1)- 4
Daniel Hishaw- (1/1)- 17
Lawrence Arnold- (1/1)- 5
Trevor Wilson- (1/1)- 17
Tevita Noah- (1/0)


PASSING DIRECTION and NUMBERS:

Pressure
Kept Clean in Pocket- 14-of-21 for 225 and 2 TD
Under Pressure- 4-of-9 for 35 yards
Not Blitzed- 12-of-18 for 203 yards and 2 TD
When Blitzed- 6-of-12 for 57 yards

Concept
Play Action- 6-of-13 for 101 yards and 1 TD
Non Play Action- 12-of-17 for 159 yards and 1 TD
Screen pass- 2-of-2 for 3 yards

Passing Direction
ASU pass direction.jpg
 
