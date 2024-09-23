ADVERTISEMENT

Football Thoughts Looking deeper into the numbers from West Virginia

Pass blocking grades:

Logan Brown- 70.4
Michael Ford- 66.0
Nolan Gorczyca- 55.9
Bryce Cabeldue- 49.5
Shane Bumgrardner- 45.3
Jared Casey- 45.0
Kobe Baynes- 29.0
Bryce Foster- 28.3

West Virginia got a lot of pressure on Daniels and they did it without blitzing most of the time. Those scores aren't great by any means.


Run blocking grades:

Torry Locklin- 88.4
Bryce Cabeldue- 69.0
Michael Ford- 68.1
Jared Casey- 67.5
Bryce Foster- 65.6
Logan Brown- 59.8
Luke Grimm- 59.6
Kobe Baynes- 58.5
Quentin Skinner- 58.5
Lawrence Arnold- 58.5
Trevor Kardell- 49.4
Shane Bumgardner- 45.8

Grades are solid and I thought might be a little higher based on the fact the team ran ran for 247 yards. The Jayhawks are currently #17 nationally in rushing. But it goes to show you can still have good rushing games but spans during the game where you don't run as well can drop a grade. I mentioned Locklin because he was in for 10 run block plays.


Receiving Targets (catches)

Luke Grimm- 8 (6)
Lawrence Arnold- 6 (2)
Trevor Kardell- 3 (1)
Quentin Skinner- 3 (2)
Jared Caesy- 2 (2)
Daniel Hishaw- 1 (1)
Devin Neal- 1 (1)

A number I found interesting after looking over past games Skinner was targeted 11 times against Illinois and didn't get many catches. Since then he was targeted once vs UNLV and three times against West Virginia.
 
Latest posts

