The Jayhawk coaching staff hosted a small group of prospects on Saturday for unofficial visits for the Missouri. Several of them watched practice and spent with the staff before heading to the game.



One of the key recruits in attendance was tight end DeShawn Hanika. The Iowa State transfer played his high school football at Topeka Hayden. He signed with Butler County CC out of high school. He watched practice and had a chance to meet Jeff Grime. the new tight ends coach and offensive coordinator.



"I liked practice a lot very organized high energy," Hanika said. "I did get to meet coach Grimes and coach Zebrowski had a great meeting and day with both of them. I really liked their plan to use me in the offense and felt like we all connected well."



The Jayhawks offered Hanika after an in-home visit with general manager Rob Ianello. Being close to KU he attended a basketball game when he was younger.



"It was a lot louder than I remember it being as a kid," he said. "KU basketball fans are second to none, that’s for sure."



-------------



Blue Valley Northwest OL Brock Heath made his way back to Lawrence after taking several unofficial visits this fall. During the game day visits there is not a lot of time to spend witch coaches. He met with Leipold and Fuchs and spoke to Grimes.



"Being around the staff was great as usual," Heath said. "I had some real long talks with Coach Fuchs and Coach Leipold that I hadn’t previously gotten to do in person. And then obviously there was a new face walking around (Grimes), got to speak with him a short bit. He’s got big shoes to fill, but I think after seeing his past successes, he’s gonna be just fine."



Heath watched practice and said there was smack-talking going on.



"The staff made some last minute accommodations and got me in there to see it, which I thank them for," Heath said. "Overall, the guys were just amped up. There was some chippy-ness going back and forth and it just looked like they were ready to go finish their season with a win."



He sat next to Dawson Merritt, a LB from Blue Valley High School at the basketball game.



"The atmosphere at the game was electric," he said. "I’ve been to a handful of games at Allen Fieldhouse, but not since I was younger. I can tell you it didn’t disappoint. Me and Dawson Merritt both just looked at each other and we’re like “Wow, this is sick”.