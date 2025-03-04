ADVERTISEMENT

News and Notes Practice Thoughts: Tuesday, March 4th

I watched Matt Lubick coach for a while today and loved how he handles the tight end group. Not sure if anybody has played for a coach who gets his point across by being mild mannered but having such a control of things he rarely raises voice. But that's Matt Lubick.

He's one of those coaches when he talks he commands the group without speaking loud. When someone makes a mistake he calmly walks over and brings everyone together and talks to them about what to improve. But it is done with a calm demeanor in a very analytical way.

I watched the TE for a while and go through drills and liked what I saw from Deshawn Hanika and Keyan Burnett.

Burnett is taller and leaner than I imagined him. I just looked at his listing and he's 6-foot-6 and I can see that. When Burnett and Hanika stood next to each other they had length and size. They are going to provide good targets for the QB. And both move very well. I'm not sure where Hamm fits in but after watching the group I believe they can go three deep. I stand by my earlier prediction I think it comes down to Hanika and Burnett to start.

I have no doubt the LB group is going to be more athletic. I am not dogging the past group but I believe this unit will move better. Kamara has really good change of direction. I watched guys like Gilliom and Brantley and they move well. And that's not a surprise since they were both converted safety types.

The key is coming down to who picks up the system and adjusts. After watching the LB I am encouraged with the way they move around.
 
