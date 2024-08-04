Sunday morning and the team was back at starting around 8:30 a.m.



I want to see how the young receivers are going to step up. I was watching the group and one concern I have is the younger players for the future. As I look around and see the overall picture it is going to be hard for some of them to get on the field.



One thing you notice when you see the receivers is how precise they are. When they go through practice everything is so crisp. The five are going to be Grimm, Arnold, Skinner, and Wilson. I keep going back to it and I think there is a place for Wilson to step up. He has a dimension I just don't think other receivers have in terms of quickness and acceleration. This WR group is loaded and they will be fun to watch. But I will admit it is the future I worry about a bit.



I just don't know where the snaps will go to younger guys this season leaving a lot of questions heading into 2025. Emilien and Kubecka will be counted on and they will have to go to the portal in the offseason. But damn, I love the receivers this year.



I liked watching Fuchs coach and the same goes for Agpalsa. He can jump on the guys and give them some stern coaching, but he knows his stuff. Fuchs was just so good. But I don't see a drop-off on the coaching.



Logan Brown was back at practice and went through contact drills. If he can live up to the way he goes through practice, then things will be good. He's got a big frame, long arms and I was watching his feet and he is not slow footed. I think Brown is the key to the OL being as good as last year because Puni was so good. I think Foster or what they do can make up for Novitsky, but the question will be can they replicate what Puni gave them.