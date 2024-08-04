ADVERTISEMENT

Football Thoughts Practice Observations: August 4th

JK

JK

Hall of Fame
Staff
May 29, 2001
89,123
227,177
0
Overland Park
Sunday morning and the team was back at starting around 8:30 a.m.

I want to see how the young receivers are going to step up. I was watching the group and one concern I have is the younger players for the future. As I look around and see the overall picture it is going to be hard for some of them to get on the field.

One thing you notice when you see the receivers is how precise they are. When they go through practice everything is so crisp. The five are going to be Grimm, Arnold, Skinner, and Wilson. I keep going back to it and I think there is a place for Wilson to step up. He has a dimension I just don't think other receivers have in terms of quickness and acceleration. This WR group is loaded and they will be fun to watch. But I will admit it is the future I worry about a bit.

I just don't know where the snaps will go to younger guys this season leaving a lot of questions heading into 2025. Emilien and Kubecka will be counted on and they will have to go to the portal in the offseason. But damn, I love the receivers this year.

I liked watching Fuchs coach and the same goes for Agpalsa. He can jump on the guys and give them some stern coaching, but he knows his stuff. Fuchs was just so good. But I don't see a drop-off on the coaching.

Logan Brown was back at practice and went through contact drills. If he can live up to the way he goes through practice, then things will be good. He's got a big frame, long arms and I was watching his feet and he is not slow footed. I think Brown is the key to the OL being as good as last year because Puni was so good. I think Foster or what they do can make up for Novitsky, but the question will be can they replicate what Puni gave them.
 
  • Like
Reactions: TexasOldschoolhawk, Cromwell, markshepjr and 22 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JK

Football Thoughts Practice Observations: July 31st

Replies
16
Views
2K
Memorial Stadium Slant Suite
Scared Shirtless
Scared Shirtless
JK

Football News Some observations from fall camp- July 30th, Tuesday

Replies
26
Views
3K
Memorial Stadium Slant Suite
hank34x
H
JK

Football Thoughts Practice Thoughts: Children's Mercy Park

Replies
26
Views
2K
Memorial Stadium Slant Suite
TonyJJHawk
TonyJJHawk
JK

Football Thoughts Fall Camp Observations: Five position battles heating up

Replies
38
Views
2K
Memorial Stadium Slant Suite
JK
JK
JK

Football Thoughts Fall camp position preview: The offensive line

Replies
14
Views
2K
Memorial Stadium Slant Suite
Brookside-B-Man
Brookside-B-Man
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals.com to access this premium section.

  • Member-Only Message Boards
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Series
  • Exclusive Recruiting Interviews
  • Breaking Recruiting News
Log in or subscribe today Go Back