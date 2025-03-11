I'm starting to think one of the most interesting and difficult positions to predict is the offensive line.



From things I can tell how they are doing it right now the top group would be:



Calvin Clements

James Livingston

Bryce Foster

Kobe Baynes

Nolan Gorczyca



As I type this picking the "next three" is tough. I believe that is going to work itself over between now and fall camp.



Some will depend on how Jack Tanner develops and Tavake Tuikolovatu getting more reps.



It also depends on how the staff will handle Tyler Mercer. He could be a candidate to redshirt but like a coach recently told me in this day and age doing that with players these days might be over. You never know how long a player will be in your program so you never want to save players these day like you did in the past.



That would also depend how they use Amir Herring because I think he would be in the mix for guard. But he might be in the two deep at center if they need him there.



I'm going to shoot it straight and will say there is still a lot of developing to do to get this OL where it was last year. Two tackles are going to have to step up and replace Cabeldue and Brown and there are only a few option I believe.



Practice didn't start good for the LB. Chris Simpson laid into the group for a while because of their focus and energy. And I can say after that moment the execution picked up.



Jack Utz, Corbin Glasco and Nate Sims were at practice today.