Recruiting Update No. 1 ranked A.J. Dybantsa set to visit Kansas this weekend

A.J. Dybantsa, the 6-foot-8, 200-pound small forward from Utah Prep Academy in Manti, Utah, will make his way to Lawrence Kansas this weekend for his scheduled official visit. The No. ranked player in the 2025 class, Dybantsa has already visited or is scheduled to visit (alphabetically) Alabama (9/27)/24), Auburn (3/2/24), Baylor (10/4/24), BYU (10/11/24), Kansas (9/6/2/24), Kansas State (8/30/24), and North Carolina (9/20/24).

I can assure you that Kansas is going to roll out the red carpet this weekend and make sure that A.J. Dybantsa fully understands where he sits on KU's priority list. If there is any coach in America that can make this happen, Bill Self is that man. However, from what I've been told, it sounds like A.J. Dybantsa could very well attend the school that provides the best NIL deal. I just made a few calls and, from what I've gathered, it sounds like BYU is still the team to beat.

Last I heard, BYU had offered Dybansta 1.3 million dollars to sign on at the end of his prep career. Now, if another team comes along and offers a better deal, it wouldn't surprise me to see Dybantsa take that deal. I guess this is how the world of college basketball works when it comes to recruiting.

So, Bill Self and his staff could potentially make a huge impression on Dybantsa this weekend, but if the NIL package isn't right, it's not going to happen.
 
