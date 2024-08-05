ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Update Does A.J. Dybantsa, the No. 1 ranked player in the 2025 class, plan to visit Kansas?

shay

shay

Senior Writer
Staff
May 29, 2001
102,981
41,228
0
47
Olathe, Kansas
kansas.rivals.com
On Friday, A.J. Dybantsa, the 6-foot-8, 200-pound small forward from Utah Prep Academy in Manti, Utah, cut his list of schools to seven. When all was said and done, just Alabama, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, Kansas, Kansas State, and North Carolina were left standing for Dybantsa, the No. 1 ranked player in the 2025 class. I've reached out to some people I trust and I'm still making calls, but here are a couple of tidbits of information that I want to pass along your way.

-- I'm hearing that Kansas is working to bring Dybantsa in for a visit in September. It sounds like Kansas is going to absolutely receive a visit from the No. 1 ranked player in the class, at least that's what I'm hearing.

-- I've been told by a couple of people that Kansas is expected to receive a visit from A.J. Dybantsa

-- I was also told that BYU has offered him 1.3 million, which is all hearsay, but my guy said he believes the sources of the information.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

shay

Recruiting Update KU MAKES THE CUT FOR TOP-RANKED A.J. DYBANTSA

Replies
10
Views
2K
Allen Fieldhouse Slant Suite
Jack_Tferro34
J
shay

Recruiting Update Two prospects from the 2025 class have locked in visit dates to Kansas

Replies
0
Views
378
Allen Fieldhouse Slant Suite
shay
shay
shay

Recruiting Update WHAT KU'S 2025 RECRUITING CLASS MIGHT LOOK LIKE AND SOME NAMES TO KEEP AN EYE ON MOVING FORWARD

Replies
15
Views
2K
Allen Fieldhouse Slant Suite
cornstalk
C
shay

FIVE-STAR GUARD DARRYN PETERSON DOWN TO 8; A FEW THOUGHTS

Replies
1
Views
879
Allen Fieldhouse Slant Suite
Chevelle84
Chevelle84
shay

Recruiting Update WHAT DID FIVE-STAR GUARD DARRYN PETERSON THINK ABOUT HIS VISIT TO KANSAS? WHAT STOOD OUT? WHAT'S NEXT?

Replies
6
Views
2K
Allen Fieldhouse Slant Suite
hargerjayhawkfan
hargerjayhawkfan
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals.com to access this premium section.

  • Member-Only Message Boards
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Series
  • Exclusive Recruiting Interviews
  • Breaking Recruiting News
Log in or subscribe today Go Back