On Friday, A.J. Dybantsa, the 6-foot-8, 200-pound small forward from Utah Prep Academy in Manti, Utah, cut his list of schools to seven. When all was said and done, just Alabama, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, Kansas, Kansas State, and North Carolina were left standing for Dybantsa, the No. 1 ranked player in the 2025 class. I've reached out to some people I trust and I'm still making calls, but here are a couple of tidbits of information that I want to pass along your way.



-- I'm hearing that Kansas is working to bring Dybantsa in for a visit in September. It sounds like Kansas is going to absolutely receive a visit from the No. 1 ranked player in the class, at least that's what I'm hearing.



-- I was also told that BYU has offered him 1.3 million, which is all hearsay, but my guy said he believes the sources of the information.