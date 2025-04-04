ADVERTISEMENT

Breaking News JAYDEN DAWSON TO KANSAS

shay

shay

Olathe, Kansas
Coming out of Central High School Omaha Central (Neb.), Jayden Dawson, the 6-foot-4, 195-pound guard signed with Loyola (IL) over serious interest from the likes of Drake, George Mason, Indiana State, Massachusetts, and others. This past season, Dawson, a member of the 2022 class, averaged 13.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game.

Offensively, Dawson shot 41.0% from the field, 36.3% from behind the arc, and 78.3% from the free-throw line.

Jayden Dawson, following three years at Loyola (IL), will finish his career at the University of Kansas. Not long ago, the native of Omaha, Neb., became the first player from the transfer portal to commit to Kansas. Dawson, during his final year at Loyola (IL), scored in double-figures 23 times. During that stretch, he had scoring games of 20, 20, 24, 26, 24, and 35.

From behind the arc this season, he went 3-of-9 against Chicago State, 3-of-11 against Detroit Mercy, 3-of-3 against Eureka, 5-of-10 at Princeton, 3-of-6 against Tulsa, 3-of-5 at La Salle, 6-of-13 at Richmond, 6-of-9 against St. Louis, 5-of-10 at Davidson, 4-of-9 against George Washington, 4-of-4 at St. Louis, 5-of-11 against Davidson, 5-of-12 at Massachusetts and, in the last three games of the season, Dawson drilled 11-of-33 shots from three.

Defensively, Dawson had four steals against Detroit Mercy, two steals against Southern Utah, two steals at George Mason, two steals against St. Joseph’s, two steals against Dayton, two steals at Massachusetts, two steals against St. Louis, and three steals against VCU.

Overall, Dawson started all 32 games this past season. He logged 945 minutes, averaged 29.5 minutes per game, hit 150-of-366 field goals, 86-of-237 shots from behind the arc, 59-of-80 free-throws, pulled down 98 rebounds, committed 72 fouls, dished out 61 assists, committed 38 turnovers, blocked 20 shots, was credited with 31 steals, and scored 445 points.
 
