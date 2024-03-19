ADVERTISEMENT

Liam McNeeley

shay

shay

Senior Writer
Staff
May 29, 2001
102,797
40,926
0
47
Olathe, Kansas
kansas.rivals.com
Still making a few calls and I can’t for sure tell you want Liam and his family are thinking. However, as one person told me last night, his opinion on Kansas will change when the family begins to schedule other official visits.

I said from the beginning that this recruitment wouldn’t be over quickly. I said it would take a little time.

I hope to have some additional information later today.
 
  • Like
Reactions: BoBoStrut, twinhawks88 and KU4LIFE
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

shay

Recruiting Update Liam McNeeley

Replies
69
Views
5K
Allen Fieldhouse Slant Suite
Chevelle84
Chevelle84
shay

Recruiting Update More on McNeeley

Replies
9
Views
1K
Allen Fieldhouse Slant Suite
vighawk
vighawk
shay

Recruiting Update NOAH SHELBY UPDATE

Replies
6
Views
1K
Allen Fieldhouse Slant Suite
Barry 01
Barry 01
shay

Recruiting Update What's next when it comes to KU's roster?

Replies
7
Views
3K
Allen Fieldhouse Slant Suite
kneejerk
kneejerk
shay

A few thoughts on injuries, recruiting and the roster.

Replies
44
Views
3K
Allen Fieldhouse Slant Suite
kneejerk
kneejerk
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today