A few thoughts on injuries, recruiting and the roster.

— I still haven’t heard anything on Hunter Dickinson or Kevin McCullar. I’m not sure when our next media availability will be, but I hope we all know something heading into the game.



It’s just a really crappy situation for Kansas. You’d like at least one to be available for Wednesday but at this stage, I’ve got absolutely no idea. I know Hunter popped his shoulder back in and Kevin is still dealing with the bone bruise.



As a team, to be healthy, heading into the most important part of the season, but I just don’t see that happening right now. If the two are eventually able to go, there will need to be tons of rest in between games.



— I know a couple of you asked me about Zach Clemence and I’ve also received some emails. First of all, I’ve heard that Zach has been great during his redshirt season. He’s had a great attitude, he continues to work hard, and he’s done everything that staff has asked.



There were a few times this season when I thought the staff might pull the redshirt, but that obviously never took place. This is just my opinion and I’ve never been told this, but I always kind of thought he would look elsewhere at the end of the season.



I would use this to get stronger and practice with one of the top teams in college basketball, and then possibly make a move next year. I have no idea if that’s gonna happen and no one told me that Zac could return next year and have a big season for Kansas, so that I’ll be in the off-season.



— Lastly, I haven’t heard anything on Liam McNeeley, but my thoughts remain the same. I’ve made a few calls and when the time to make a decision arrives, I feel really good about Kansas. When the time is right, I’ll reach out to Liam and his mother and see what the next steps in the process will be. I’m very close to logging a future cast for McNeeley to Kansas.