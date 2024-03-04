shay
Five-star point guard Darius Acuff, Jr., the No. 12 ranked player in the class and top point guard, is scheduled to unofficially visit Kansas for the KSU game tomorrow, I’m told.
During a recent interview with Rivals.com, Acuff, Jr., said Kansas, Texas, and Kentucky anre among many others, were all still applying the full-court recruitment press.
I know that Kansas has been recruiting Darius a long time and I’m of the opinion that Kansas is one of the schools to beat in his recruitment.
I hope to have more following his visit.
