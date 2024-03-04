ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Update FIVE-STAR PG SET TO VISIT KANSAS

Senior Writer
Staff
May 29, 2001
Olathe, Kansas
kansas.rivals.com
Five-star point guard Darius Acuff, Jr., the No. 12 ranked player in the class and top point guard, is scheduled to unofficially visit Kansas for the KSU game tomorrow, I’m told.

During a recent interview with Rivals.com, Acuff, Jr., said Kansas, Texas, and Kentucky anre among many others, were all still applying the full-court recruitment press.

I know that Kansas has been recruiting Darius a long time and I’m of the opinion that Kansas is one of the schools to beat in his recruitment.

I hope to have more following his visit.
 
