Recruiting Update Latest thoughts on recruiting, Sunday May 21

May 29, 2001
I went into the 2023 class hearing the goal was to get around 15 high school players like last year and then see what they need from the portal in the fall. The more I look at this class the more spots may be tough to come by.

I think there will be some positions where they have a logjam and it will be first-come, first-serve.

For instance they will take two safeties. I have already entered a Future Cast for Damani Maxson. Then that would leave one spot open for a safety. In June I am expecting official visits from DK Kabongo and Kenyan Kelly. Those are two, solid prospects and it may come down to who could commit first.

Kelly isn't on the visit list yet I just want to confirm but I am certain he will visit in June. Borland has been recruiting him.

The last communication I had with Witt Edwards, a DE from Wagoner (OK), is he will visit Iowa State, KU, and Vanderbilt in June. He will be one I expect to add to the list.

Another prospect who get on the visit list soon is OL is Grant Ellinger from Naperville, IL. I know Fuchs has been staying in touch with him quite a bit over the last couple months and I heard he will likely visit the second week of June. That would bring the number of OL visitors to three with David Abaijan and Harrison Utley.

The Desert Edge recruits Aundre Gibson, Deshawn Warner, and Jonathan Kamara are all set for June 23. I think that will be lightest weekend as coaches try to win down so they can get out of the office for July.

There hasn't been much on Khairi Manns since his Colorado visit. The last piece of info was it was a 50/50 battle and his former high school coach has been trying to help KU. But one source I heard said his mom really liked the Colorado visit and hearing from the CU coaches. I heard he talked to both KU and CU staffs yesterday but as of this morning didn't make a final decision.
 
