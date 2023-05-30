JK
June is starting to shape up as a strong month for running back recruiting.
Red Martel, who is committed to KU, from Oklahoma will be on campus June 9-11. Also that weekend Harry Stewart. a 5.7 RB from Centennial in Frisco will visit. Wallace has been recruiting him for a while.
The visits from the running backs will continue through the month Jason Patterson from Sneads High in Florida. Patterson told me he will visit BC, Cincinnati, Rutgers, and Stanford. The visit to Cincinnati will be June 16 so he plans to put the Kansas visit for June 14.
The next day on June 15 Frankie Arthur has scheduled a visit. He is a 5.7 running back from Oak Ridge in Texas. he plans to set up other visits but doesn't have any at this time.
The latest RB on my watch list is JT Bronaugh. Talked to him this weekend and he has been in touch with Jim Panagos and Jonathan Wallace. He's from Florida. The schools involved are KU, Minnesota, Navy, and Air Force. He started running track last year and ran 11.0 in the 100m. This year ran 10.65. He said once he improves his start and form he will be 10.4.
Bronaugh will visit June 23. That weekend Jamaal Wiley will visit. He is a 5.6 RB from Stafford, Tex. and has several offers from Big 12 and SEC programs. He told me KU is the only visit on his list so far. is
That is a loaded list of running backs for June. I believe they will take two running backs and Martel is already on board.
I don't know how they will handle everything in terms of numbers. But will be one of the most interesting positions to follow.
