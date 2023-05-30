ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Update Recruiting update: Tuesday, May 30th- the running back group

JK

JK

Hall of Fame
Staff
May 29, 2001
88,049
219,532
0
Overland Park
June is starting to shape up as a strong month for running back recruiting.

Red Martel, who is committed to KU, from Oklahoma will be on campus June 9-11. Also that weekend Harry Stewart. a 5.7 RB from Centennial in Frisco will visit. Wallace has been recruiting him for a while.

The visits from the running backs will continue through the month Jason Patterson from Sneads High in Florida. Patterson told me he will visit BC, Cincinnati, Rutgers, and Stanford. The visit to Cincinnati will be June 16 so he plans to put the Kansas visit for June 14.

The next day on June 15 Frankie Arthur has scheduled a visit. He is a 5.7 running back from Oak Ridge in Texas. he plans to set up other visits but doesn't have any at this time.

The latest RB on my watch list is JT Bronaugh. Talked to him this weekend and he has been in touch with Jim Panagos and Jonathan Wallace. He's from Florida. The schools involved are KU, Minnesota, Navy, and Air Force. He started running track last year and ran 11.0 in the 100m. This year ran 10.65. He said once he improves his start and form he will be 10.4.

Bronaugh will visit June 23. That weekend Jamaal Wiley will visit. He is a 5.6 RB from Stafford, Tex. and has several offers from Big 12 and SEC programs. He told me KU is the only visit on his list so far. is

That is a loaded list of running backs for June. I believe they will take two running backs and Martel is already on board.

I don't know how they will handle everything in terms of numbers. But will be one of the most interesting positions to follow.
 
  • Like
  • Love
Reactions: De-Freeze, KURyan5, TexasOldschoolhawk and 25 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JK

Recruiting Update Recruiting Update: Thursday, May 30th: Foster confirmed, more intel

Replies
74
Views
6K
Memorial Stadium Slant Suite
kuheader
K
JK

Recruiting Update Recruiting Update: Tuesday, May 14th- OL plans to visit

Replies
49
Views
4K
Memorial Stadium Slant Suite
LarryLarrable
LarryLarrable
JK

Recruiting Update Recruiting Update: Expect a lot of movement, May 22

Replies
41
Views
4K
Memorial Stadium Slant Suite
lex parsimoniae
lex parsimoniae
JK

Recruiting Update Recruiting Update: The latest on official visits, updated list

Replies
61
Views
4K
Memorial Stadium Slant Suite
JK
JK
JK

Recruiting Update Recruiting Update: Monday, April 29th- big changes to the OV list

Replies
16
Views
2K
Memorial Stadium Slant Suite
JhawknZona
JhawknZona
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today