A.J. Dybantsa, the 6-foot-8, 200-pound small forward from Utah Prep Academy in Manti, Utah, is officially down to seven schools. On Friday, Dybantsa, the No. 1 ranked player in the 2025 class, announced that he had narrowed his list of schools down to Alabama, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, Kansas, Kansas State, and North Carolina. I've reached out to some people I trust and I'm still making calls, but here are a couple of tidbits of information that I want to pass along your way.



-- I've been told by a couple of people that Kansas is expected to receive a visit from A.J. Dybantsa



-- I was also told that BYU has offered him 1.3 million, which is all hearsay, but my guy said he believes the sources of the information.



A.J. Dybantsa and his people have a very tight circle. If I can gather some additional information, I will absolutely do that and return here. The one thing that several people told me is Kansas is expected to receive a visit. However, that doesn't mean anything until an actual date has been set.