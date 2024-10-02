ADVERTISEMENT

FB Stats & Info Inside the numbers from the TCU game

JK

JK

Hall of Fame
Staff
May 29, 2001
90,208
232,172
0
Overland Park
Here are some numbers and stats after diving more into it from the TCU game:

Pass blocking grades:

Bryce Cabeldue- 90.1
Bryce Foster- 85.3
Logan Brown- 80.4
Michael Ford- 79.8
Shane Bumgardner- 72.6
Kobe Baynes- 55.7

Not many excuses for the passing game. The OL got the job done and gave for Daniels and the wide receivers. Those are solid pass block scores.


Run blocking grades:

Bryce Cabeldue- 91.6
Jared Casey- 86.6
Logan Brown- 76.3
Shane Bumgardner- 74.6
Quentin Skinner- 68.0
Luke Grimm- 62.4
Bryce Foster- 61.6
Michael Ford- 58.0
Kobe Baynes- 56.1

I know the depth chart still listed Baynes as the starter but you have to wonder if that will change for the ASU game. Plus Baynes had two penalties last week.



Tackling grades:

Jalen Dye- 85.2
Cobee Bryant- 85.1
Damarius McGhee- 78.8
Dean Miller- 78.7
Caleb Taylor- 73.8
D.J. Withers- 71.9
Blake Herold- 70.2
Tommy Dunn- 69.7
Mello Dotson- 63.9
Taiwan Berryhill- 53.1
Marvin Grant- 47.8
JB Brown- 47.6
O.J. Burroughs- 44.7
Dylan Wudke- 18.3


Jalen Dye had eight attempts to make a tackle and didn't miss one. Cobee had nine attempts and was also perfect. Burroughs didn't score well missing four tackles.



Coverage grades:

Marvin Grant- 78.2
Cobee Bryant- 74.3
JB Brown- 71.2
Damarius McGhee- 62.2
O.J. Burroughs- 50.5
Mello Dotson- 50.0
Taiwan Berryhill- 38.7
Jalen Dye- 36.7

Dye's tackling and cover grades are polar opposite. You won't win many games (unless it is a shootout) when three of your secondary players are 50 and below.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Silas_Buddy, jt212713, De-Freeze and 3 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JK

Football Thoughts UNLV game: Breaking down the numbers for the defense

Replies
6
Views
653
Memorial Stadium Slant Suite
vighawk
vighawk
JK

Football Thoughts Looking deeper at the defensive numbers from West Virginia

Replies
11
Views
797
Memorial Stadium Slant Suite
lynch47
lynch47
JVDBeak'em

The question no one wants to talk about…

Replies
12
Views
606
Memorial Stadium Slant Suite
forsh_21
forsh_21
JK

GRADE CARD PFF Defensive Grade Card: TCU game

Replies
9
Views
439
Memorial Stadium Slant Suite
JWBHawk
JWBHawk
JK

Football Thoughts Looking deeper into the numbers from West Virginia

Replies
6
Views
670
Memorial Stadium Slant Suite
hawkinmichigan
hawkinmichigan
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back