Here are some numbers and stats after diving more into it from the TCU game:



Pass blocking grades:



Bryce Cabeldue- 90.1

Bryce Foster- 85.3

Logan Brown- 80.4

Michael Ford- 79.8

Shane Bumgardner- 72.6

Kobe Baynes- 55.7



Not many excuses for the passing game. The OL got the job done and gave for Daniels and the wide receivers. Those are solid pass block scores.





Run blocking grades:



Bryce Cabeldue- 91.6

Jared Casey- 86.6

Logan Brown- 76.3

Shane Bumgardner- 74.6

Quentin Skinner- 68.0

Luke Grimm- 62.4

Bryce Foster- 61.6

Michael Ford- 58.0

Kobe Baynes- 56.1



I know the depth chart still listed Baynes as the starter but you have to wonder if that will change for the ASU game. Plus Baynes had two penalties last week.







Tackling grades:



Jalen Dye- 85.2

Cobee Bryant- 85.1

Damarius McGhee- 78.8

Dean Miller- 78.7

Caleb Taylor- 73.8

D.J. Withers- 71.9

Blake Herold- 70.2

Tommy Dunn- 69.7

Mello Dotson- 63.9

Taiwan Berryhill- 53.1

Marvin Grant- 47.8

JB Brown- 47.6

O.J. Burroughs- 44.7

Dylan Wudke- 18.3





Jalen Dye had eight attempts to make a tackle and didn't miss one. Cobee had nine attempts and was also perfect. Burroughs didn't score well missing four tackles.







Coverage grades:



Marvin Grant- 78.2

Cobee Bryant- 74.3

JB Brown- 71.2

Damarius McGhee- 62.2

O.J. Burroughs- 50.5

Mello Dotson- 50.0

Taiwan Berryhill- 38.7

Jalen Dye- 36.7



Dye's tackling and cover grades are polar opposite. You won't win many games (unless it is a shootout) when three of your secondary players are 50 and below.