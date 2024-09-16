JK
Hall of Fame
Staff
-
- May 29, 2001
-
- 89,894
-
- 231,244
-
- 0
Here are some numbers on the defense from the UNLV game:
TACKLING GRADES
JB Brown- 82.1
Devin Dye- 81.9
Cobee Bryant- 80.1
Mello Dotson- 80.1
Taiwan Berryhill- 80.0
Dean Miller- 79.6
Alex Raich- 76.5
Marvin Grant- 75.1
Blake Herold- 72.4
Kenean Caldwell- 72.4
Jereme Robinson- 60.5
O.J. Burroughs- 43.7
Tommy Dunn- 37.9
Dylan Wudke- 23.8
D.J. Withers- 21.8
PASS RUSH GRADES
Jereme Robinson- 73.6
Dylan Wudke- 71.8
Tommy Dunn- 66.3
Caleb Taylor- 65.1
D.J. Withers- 62.3
Dean Miller- 61.1
Taiwan Berryhill- 59.6
Alex Raich- 59.2
Marvin Grant- 59.2
DJ Warner- 58.7
Kenean Caldwell- 58.4
Blake Herold- 57.2
COVERAGE GRADES
Mello Dotson- 80.1
O.J. Burroughs- 68.5
Taiwan Berryhill- 63.5
Mason Ellis- 63.4
Damarius McGhee- 62.5
Alex Raich- 62.3
Jalen Dye- 61.1
JB Brown- 58.3
Cornell Wheeler- 57.3
Marvin Grant- 54.9
Cobee Bryant- 40.0
Devin Dye- 36.2
TACKLING GRADES
JB Brown- 82.1
Devin Dye- 81.9
Cobee Bryant- 80.1
Mello Dotson- 80.1
Taiwan Berryhill- 80.0
Dean Miller- 79.6
Alex Raich- 76.5
Marvin Grant- 75.1
Blake Herold- 72.4
Kenean Caldwell- 72.4
Jereme Robinson- 60.5
O.J. Burroughs- 43.7
Tommy Dunn- 37.9
Dylan Wudke- 23.8
D.J. Withers- 21.8
PASS RUSH GRADES
Jereme Robinson- 73.6
Dylan Wudke- 71.8
Tommy Dunn- 66.3
Caleb Taylor- 65.1
D.J. Withers- 62.3
Dean Miller- 61.1
Taiwan Berryhill- 59.6
Alex Raich- 59.2
Marvin Grant- 59.2
DJ Warner- 58.7
Kenean Caldwell- 58.4
Blake Herold- 57.2
COVERAGE GRADES
Mello Dotson- 80.1
O.J. Burroughs- 68.5
Taiwan Berryhill- 63.5
Mason Ellis- 63.4
Damarius McGhee- 62.5
Alex Raich- 62.3
Jalen Dye- 61.1
JB Brown- 58.3
Cornell Wheeler- 57.3
Marvin Grant- 54.9
Cobee Bryant- 40.0
Devin Dye- 36.2