Five-Star Darryn Peterson Set To Announce Tomorrow

shay
Senior Writer
Staff
-
- May 29, 2001
-
- 103,248
-
- 41,833
-
- 0
-
- 47
Tomorrow is the big day for Darryn Peterson, the 6-foot-5, 195- guard from Prolific Prep in Napa, Calif.
Down to Kansas, Kansas State, Ohio State and USC, Peterson, the No. 3 ranked player in the class, will announce his decision at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT. The decision will be made live at Sports CBS HQ.
Now, there isn't a player in this class that is more important to the Kansas staff and there isn't an a player in this class that the Kansas staff recruited any harder.
I put my FutureCast in for Peterson to commit to Kansas a few weeks ago and it I don’t intend to change that FutureCast.
I know Peterson and his dad absolutely love Kansas, the coaching staff, the longevity of Coach Self, and the vision they have for the top ranked shooting guard in the class.
Down to Kansas, Kansas State, Ohio State and USC, Peterson, the No. 3 ranked player in the class, will announce his decision at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT. The decision will be made live at Sports CBS HQ.
Now, there isn't a player in this class that is more important to the Kansas staff and there isn't an a player in this class that the Kansas staff recruited any harder.
I put my FutureCast in for Peterson to commit to Kansas a few weeks ago and it I don’t intend to change that FutureCast.
I know Peterson and his dad absolutely love Kansas, the coaching staff, the longevity of Coach Self, and the vision they have for the top ranked shooting guard in the class.