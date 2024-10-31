ADVERTISEMENT

Five-Star Darryn Peterson Set To Announce Tomorrow

shay

shay

Senior Writer
Staff
May 29, 2001
103,248
41,833
0
47
Olathe, Kansas
kansas.rivals.com
Tomorrow is the big day for Darryn Peterson, the 6-foot-5, 195- guard from Prolific Prep in Napa, Calif.

Down to Kansas, Kansas State, Ohio State and USC, Peterson, the No. 3 ranked player in the class, will announce his decision at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT. The decision will be made live at Sports CBS HQ.

Now, there isn't a player in this class that is more important to the Kansas staff and there isn't an a player in this class that the Kansas staff recruited any harder.

I put my FutureCast in for Peterson to commit to Kansas a few weeks ago and it I don’t intend to change that FutureCast.

I know Peterson and his dad absolutely love Kansas, the coaching staff, the longevity of Coach Self, and the vision they have for the top ranked shooting guard in the class.
 
  • Like
  • Love
Reactions: Hawktilyoudrop, Cromwell, Jhawk24 and 6 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

shay

FIVE-STAR GUARD DARRYN PETERSON DOWN TO 8; A FEW THOUGHTS

Replies
1
Views
1K
Allen Fieldhouse Slant Suite
Chevelle84
Chevelle84
shay

Recruiting Update WHAT DID FIVE-STAR GUARD DARRYN PETERSON THINK ABOUT HIS VISIT TO KANSAS? WHAT STOOD OUT? WHAT'S NEXT?

Replies
6
Views
3K
Allen Fieldhouse Slant Suite
hargerjayhawkfan
hargerjayhawkfan
shay

Recruiting Update Darryn Peterson/Darius Acuff, Jr.

Replies
8
Views
2K
Allen Fieldhouse Slant Suite
shay
shay
shay

Recruiting Update Some thoughts on a few 2025 prospects

Replies
17
Views
3K
Allen Fieldhouse Slant Suite
kufan_22
kufan_22
shay

Recruiting Update Now that Darius Acuff is off the board, what’s next?

Replies
4
Views
2K
Allen Fieldhouse Slant Suite
Barry 01
Barry 01
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back