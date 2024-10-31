Five-Star Darryn Peterson Set To Announce Tomorrow

Tomorrow is the big day for Darryn Peterson, the 6-foot-5, 195- guard from Prolific Prep in Napa, Calif.



Down to Kansas, Kansas State, Ohio State and USC, Peterson, the No. 3 ranked player in the class, will announce his decision at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT. The decision will be made live at Sports CBS HQ.



Now, there isn't a player in this class that is more important to the Kansas staff and there isn't an a player in this class that the Kansas staff recruited any harder.



I put my FutureCast in for Peterson to commit to Kansas a few weeks ago and it I don’t intend to change that FutureCast.



I know Peterson and his dad absolutely love Kansas, the coaching staff, the longevity of Coach Self, and the vision they have for the top ranked shooting guard in the class.