Some thoughts on Darryn Peterson and his performance in the Grind Session Championship

Darryn Peterson and Prolific Prep took down Fort Erie 77-50 in the Grind Session World Championship at Haskell University on Sunday. The Kansas signee finished with 23 points on 9/16 shooting (1/5 from three) and added a handful of rebounds and assists.



Here are some of my thoughts on Peterson’s game and what he’ll bring to Lawrence soon:



At the start of the game, Fort Erie did everything in its power to make life hard on Peterson. They doubled him on inbounds to try and deter him from taking the ball up the court and face-guarded him for the majority of the game.



Peterson did a great job of making strong, aggressive takes to the rim. He has a quick first step to get by defenders and was not afraid to put up shots through contact. Peterson showcased a lot of patience with his drives and can go to his right or left, being crafty with the ball and finding relatively open space at the basket. He also has a strong basketball IQ and can draw fouls well.



While Peterson had only three assists, his court vision stood out as a plus. He made a nice pass out of a double team in a pick-and-roll scenario for one of his assists. He commands a lot of attention on his drives and is able to pass out to shooters, but his teammates missed a couple of looks off his passes.



Peterson had the ball in his hands a lot and looked poised against tight defense. There was one play where he spun off a defender for a layup and did not have many turnovers. He’s never trying to do too much.



One of Peterson’s skills that I think will transition great to Kansas is his ability in transition. He did a great job of either passing ahead off rebounds or taking it himself. Peterson is a blur in the open court, as he took the ball coast-to-coast through traffic before unfortunately missing a dunk. He wants to take the ball up quickly and his athleticism makes him hard to stop.



Peterson was often not the primary defender but did some things well on that end. He was very aggressive on closeouts, for better or worse, and did a good job contesting without fouling. There was also a possession where he did a good job cutting off a drive with lateral movement.



This was probably a B or B+ performance from Peterson but he still showcased a lot of skills that will make him dangerous at the next level. He’s aggressive on the offensive end but is still willing to get his teammates involved, and he’s lethal in transition. He never looks sped up by defenders even though their main mission is to make it as hard as possible for him. His defense can improve, but he has enough athletic ability to become a good defender with time.