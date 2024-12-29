Darryn Peterson to attend KU's Big 12 opener on Tuesday

Hey all,



I just wanted to let you guys know that Darryn Peterson, the 6-foot-5, 195-pound guard from Prolific Prep in Napa, Calif., will be in Lawrence on Tuesday for KU's Big 12 opener against West Virginia. Currently, the No. 3 ranked player in the 2025 class, few players have been as impressive as Peterson, the top-ranked shooting guard in the class, this season.



Peterson played club basketball for Phenom United, where he averaged 28.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 4.2 steals, and 3.0 blocked shots per game this past summer in the Adidas 3Stripes Select league.



In 2023, Peterson won a gold medal with USA Basketball at the FIBA Under-16 Americas Championship in Merida, Yucatan, Mexico. At the championship, Peterson averaged 16.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 3.3 steals in earning all-tournament honors.



I'm not sure there are enough words to describe how excited Bill Self and his staff are for Peterson to arrive on campus this summer. The five-star guard is the one player that the staff absolutely wanted without a shadow of a doubt. I'd have to really look at the numbers, but I'm not sure a player has been as productive, especially considering the schedule Prolific Prep has played, as Peterson has this season.



Peterson led Prolific Prep to a victory over AJ Dybantsa and Utah Prep, 76-70 in early December, Peterson scored 29 points, dished pulled down six rebounds, dished out six assists, and three steals.



"This is one of the best recruiting moments that Kansas basketball has had in decades," Self said. "Darryn is an all-around guard that scores at all levels and is also a terrific facilitator and defender. He has been well drilled and has a toughness about him being raised in a family where his brother is a successful football player at Wisconsin.



"Darryn was as important as any recruit we have recruited in recent memory. Coach (Kurtis) Townsend did a great job as the lead recruiter. Darryn can be a catalyst to also draw other players to our program."