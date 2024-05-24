ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Update What's next when it comes to KU's roster?

shay

shay

Senior Writer
Staff
May 29, 2001
102,717
40,599
0
47
Olathe, Kansas
kansas.rivals.com
With the deadline to remove your name from the NBA draft quickly approaching, one name to keep an eye on is Jaxson Robinson, the 6-foot-7, 190-pound shooting guard from Ada, Okla. This past season at BYU, Robinson averaged 13.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game. Offensively, Robinson shot 43 percent from the field, 34.8 percent from behind the arc, and 89.5 percent from the free-throw line. I know that many just expect Robinson to follow Mark Pope to Kentucky, but Kansas has made it clear where Robinson stands and has made a strong push.

I've made some calls and I'm still tracking down a few things, but I'm not yet sure if Robinson, should he remove his name from the NBA draft, would potentially take visits to Kansas or Kentucky, or would just conduct Zoom calls, gather as much information about each program as possible, and then make a final decision.

If I hear anything else today or this weekend, I'll let you all know. However, from what I've been told, Jaxson Robinson is a name to keep an eye on moving forward.

 
  • Like
Reactions: HawksJ, KUalum1980, jkrenger and 5 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

shay

Recruiting Update With the portal set to close, what's next for Bill Self and Kansas?

Replies
34
Views
4K
Allen Fieldhouse Slant Suite
kanzan
K
shay

Recruiting Update What’s next when it comes to KU’s roster?

Replies
46
Views
5K
Allen Fieldhouse Slant Suite
BoomBerger
B
shay

Recruiting Update Rylan Griffen to Kansas: What it means and what's next!

Replies
23
Views
3K
Allen Fieldhouse Slant Suite
rhawker
rhawker
shay

Recruiting Update With Labaron Philon Out, What's Next For Bill Self, Kansas?

Replies
38
Views
4K
Allen Fieldhouse Slant Suite
Big_C_KU
Big_C_KU
shay

AJ STORR TO KANSAS: WHAT A DAY FOR BILL SELF AND HIS STAFF

Replies
14
Views
2K
Allen Fieldhouse Slant Suite
floydmaster
F
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today