With the deadline to remove your name from the NBA draft quickly approaching, one name to keep an eye on is Jaxson Robinson, the 6-foot-7, 190-pound shooting guard from Ada, Okla. This past season at BYU, Robinson averaged 13.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game. Offensively, Robinson shot 43 percent from the field, 34.8 percent from behind the arc, and 89.5 percent from the free-throw line. I know that many just expect Robinson to follow Mark Pope to Kentucky, but Kansas has made it clear where Robinson stands and has made a strong push.I've made some calls and I'm still tracking down a few things, but I'm not yet sure if Robinson, should he remove his name from the NBA draft, would potentially take visits to Kansas or Kentucky, or would just conduct Zoom calls, gather as much information about each program as possible, and then make a final decision.If I hear anything else today or this weekend, I'll let you all know. However, from what I've been told, Jaxson Robinson is a name to keep an eye on moving forward.