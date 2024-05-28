ADVERTISEMENT

KU's Roster For The 2024-25 Season Should Soon Be Complete

Here's how things look right now.

Hunter Dickinson
Dajuan Harris, Jr.
Justin Cross (Walk-on)
Chris Carter (Walk-on; not sure he's returning or not)
Jamari McDowell
Wilder Evers (Walk-on)
Elmarko Jackson
Patrick Cassidy (Walk-on)
Dillon Wilhite (Walk-on)
KJ Adams, Jr.
Zach Clemence
AJ Storr
Zeke Mayo
Rylan Griffen
Noah Shelby (Walk-on)
Flory Bidunga
Rakease Passmore

Now, in terms of what the final roster will look like, Johnny Furphy and Jaxson Robinson (BYU transfer) have until tomorrow (May 29th) to remove themselves from the NBA draft. I fully expect Furphy to remain in the draft. The fact that Robinson hasn't removed his name yet leads me to believe that he's seriously considering remaining in the draft. However, should he decide to remove his name, I've been told that Kansas is a serious option. Just something to watch the next 24 hours.
 
Latest posts

