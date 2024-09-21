I want to say this one is bad. But UNLV was bad. The reason these are bad losses is because KU is as good or better personnel than who they are losing to. I watched Illinois last night and after the game I said, "KU was better team and more physical." They were better than UNLV. They are finding ways to lose games and it feels like there are new ways each week. I know there are 30 seniors and you look to leadership to figure things out, but now even those guys with experience will be questioning themselves.



-----------



Here's the thing that is bugging the hell out of me.... KU should be 3-1 or 4-0. I have gone back and watched every game a second time. I feel like for West Virginia I just have to watch the fourth quarter. They are creating ways to lose games late. At some point that will start creeping in their confidence.



I have praised the defense for their play, but I can't do that today. They gave up seven yards per play and once again couldn't get off the field. But this was different. They were playing with a two-score lead. The theme has been to blame the offense because the defense played well in the losses. Well, they don't get a pass in this one.



They let West Virginia go on a 75 and 67 yard drive to win the game in the final four minutes. Greene had too many open receivers and threw for 295 yards. They picked him twice but he made plays when it counted. They started spying on him more to take away the QB runs but he still led them in rushing with 87 yards.



I said this would be a big game for the linebackers. They weren't as productive as they needed to be. By my quick count the linebackers only had seven tackles on the game. I will double check that when final stats are posted.



-----------



JD made one bad throw for a pick and there were a couple others that he missed. I thought he looked more comfortable than he did the last few games. But he is still isn't the Jalon Daniels we have seen in the past. He ran the ball okay.



Once again Devin Neal looked good. West Virginia limited to a little less on his carries but another 100 yard game. I thought Hishaw played his best game of the year. Luke Grimm is my Offensive Player of the Game. He was Daniels top target and ran well on the reverses.



I did not like the pass blocking of the OL. The thing that saved them was West Virginia got tired. That started to slow down the rush but after the rain delay the WV DL looked better.



I don't know the answers but lining up and running Neal, Hishaw and some option and only throw on opportune times might be the way to go. I mean 248 yards rushing should win you a game. Very disappointing that it didn't.



The KU offense out up 431 yards and there were several times they looked good as a unit. That is good enough to win.



---------



TCU is trailing SMU 38-21 with a minute to go in the first half. We talked about a must-win last week and I said I didn't know if I would call it that.



Well, my must-win game is next week. I'm calling it now, they have to win next week.