Quick Take: This might be the biggest commitment in the offseason for the Jayhawks. Going through spring camp, I never got the feel they were settled on the center position. Last fall Mike Ford worked out at center because they knew Novitsky was leaving. But they still went after Shane Bumgardner. This spring Ford had a slight edge in the competition.



Now, they don’t have to worry about that position. I believe Bryce Foster moves to the starting center the day he arrives on campus.



The word coming out of A&M in the spring is Foster wanted to do track and football. He will have that opportunity at KU. Foster has the ability to compete at the national level and will improve in the shot put. That could have played in the decision for him to cancel the visit to Oregon.



Foster informed me today he plans to arrive in Lawrence on Sunday.







Breakdown: Foster started 28 games for Texas A&M including all 12 last season. He started 12 games as a freshman and was named a Freshman All-American and SEC All-Freshman Team.



He was a five-star recruit coming out of high school and was the top center in the transfer portal. In high school he won the Texas 6A shot put title.



Foster’s plus is his strength. He can go one-on-one with defensive tackles and hold his ground. He did it for two seasons against some of the best defensive linemen playing in the SEC. The great thing about Foster is he is a plug-and-play talent. He will have to learn the call sheet, but he’s been snapping out of the shot gun since high school.







What this means: Obviously it puts an end to any transfer portal recruiting for the 2024 class. He was the only player the staff was recruiting from the portal.



It also takes pressure off the staff at the center position. This could allow Ford to move back to guard and develop Bumgardner as the backup. It depends how the staff will move the pieces around, but Ford has been solid at guard.



Any way you look at it, the offensive line just got a lot better.







