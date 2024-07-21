Well, Mass Street was in complete control for much of the game and cruised past Ram Up, 81-68. It was really cool to see so many former Jayhawks on the court at the same time on Saturday night. It took a little bit longer to close out Ram Up with the Elam ending, as Mass Street missed from FT's down the stretch.



Dedric Lawson was fouled and was given a chance to win the game at the FT line. If there is a game-winner and the player is wearing Puma shoes, a 1,000 bonus is awarded to the player. He called timeout to switch his shoes to Puma. Lawson, with Mass Street needing two points to win the game, hit both FT’s to send Mass Street onto the next round.



On Saturday night, Mass Street was led by Frank Mason, who finished with a game-high 20 points. Offensively, Mason was 9-of-13 from the field, 1-of-3 from behind the arc, and just 1-of-4 from the free-throw line. He also pulled down two rebounds and dished out four assists in 29 minutes of action.



Whether you were at the game or watched the stream, if you saw Mason in action on Saturday night, no doubt you were impressed. My goodness, he’s so damn good in transition and is equally impressive when it comes to getting teammates involved. He dropped a couple of dimes that ended up bringing the crowd to its feet.



If you were to put Mason on the 2024-25 squad, that team would be absolutely nasty. To me, it doesn’t look like Mason missed a beat at all.



Billy Preston, in helping Mass Street advance to the next round, tallied 18 points and pulled down 8 rebounds in 24 minutes of action. Against Ram Up, Preston was 7-of-13 from the field, 0-of-4 from behind the arc, and 4-of-5 from the free-throw line.



While his shot from behind the arc didn’t fall, Preston was just about as good as any player with his midrange game and bullying himself to the basket in the paint area. If Kansas is going to make a deep run in this tournament, Mason and Preston to have play at the highest level possible.



Dedric Lawson, the third and final double-digit scorer for Mass Street, finished with 14 points and 9 rebounds in 22 minutes of action. Aside from winning the game with his two free throws, Lawson hit 4-of-10 field goals, 2-of-5 shots from behind the arc, and was 4-of-4 from the free-throw line.



Aside from Mason (20), Preston (18), and Lawson (14), LaGerald Vick (8), Chandler Lawson (7), Kevin Young (4), Sam Cunliffe (4), Jamari Traylor (4), and Travis Washington (2) all scored for Mass Street.



I’ve got no idea what to expect against Florida TNT, but they defeated L.A. Cheaters (Drew League), the No. 6 seed, 81-61, on Saturday.



Florida TNT was led by Christopher Warren (27), Jason Burnell (20), and Niven Glover (12).