Tight end might be the position where in my mind there is the most uncertainty how things will play out from a personnel standpoint.



Gone from last year’s roster was the top target and best player in Mason Fairchild. Over the last two seasons he established himself as the number one tight end.



That is going to open the door for other players.



Also, what has yet to be seen is how Jeff Grimes will use those players in his scheme and in pass-catching situations. Looking back over his last couple years at Baylor gives some hints as he likes to spread out the snaps.



Judging by things I have heard I would lay early money the top two targets they use in receiving situations will start out with Trevor Kardell and DeShawn Hanika. Grimes likes bigger targets and Hanika might be the best overall threat in the open field.



Kardell has been the guy on the inside everyone waits to explode. He has all the measurables and ability to be a go-to target, but his issue hasn’t been talent, it is staying healthy.



There will be a spot for Jared Casey in the rotation and especially with the fact Grimes likes to use the wide-zone scheme in blocking. Last year in Casey’s 400 snaps on offense, 262 were in the run-blocking game. Casey was able to get open spots in Kotelnicki’s scheme, but not sure how that will look with Grimes.



Jaden Hamm was a highly recruited prospect, but his development was slowed by an injury last fall where he missed a lot of time.



I’m just not seeing where snaps will come for Tevita Noa. He was signed because the staff was concerned about blocking in the wide zone scheme. Noa has not progressed and can’t get on the field. Casey is a much better blocker and getting out in routes is not one of Noah’s strengths.



In the past two seasons these are the snap counts for tight ends at Baylor:



2022- 718, 332, 344

2023- 552, 423, 310



Grimes loves to get multiple tight ends on the field.







Final Thoughts and Looking Ahead:



I expect Kardell, Hanika and Casey to see the field a lot and that is based on how Grimes uses his tight ends. I was told there is a stat that shows Grimes uses the tight end among the most in the country.



In the spring I look for Kardell and Hanika to get chances to show they can be the top target. Casey will be used as a multiple type that can be used in different situations. Also remember Casey plays a lot of special teams ranking fourth on the team with the most snaps played.



That group gives Grimes a trio to play the type of snaps he is used to. As far as the group behind them the three players I will watch are Quinton Conley, Max Muehlberger, and Hamm. I just don’t see those players getting as many snaps unless there is an injury.



Losing Fairchild is tough because he was consistent. But I believe the potential is there with different personnel groups to keep the same production.