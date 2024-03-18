As I break down the defensive backfield and study every player there is one goal with this group that will be the key moving forward.



Stay healthy.



The first team units as corner and safety are strong. I like the way this defensive backfield is shaping up and I think they are going to be good. The biggest thing for spring and fall camp is developing who will be on the two-deep.



Cornerbacks Cobee Bryant and Mello Dotson will be as good as anyone has in the conference. Looking back, they scored 77.4 and 78.5, which is the best grades I can remember and cornerback duo having at KU.



They are experienced. Between them over 1500 snaps last season. They play with swagger and bring confidence to the secondary. The first group is in great shape. I said staying healthy is the key. Gone from last year is Kalon Gervin who had a good season. He played 284 snaps and PFF graded him 70.3. I thought Gervin was much better than the previous year. He gave them a physical presence and could play the third DB spot.



They have to find depth behind Bryant and Dotson. That’s where some concerns for the spring come into play. Damarius McGhee isn’t going to be 100% and Jalen Todd is coming back from an injury. Jacoby Davis and Brian Dilworth have to keep developing from what I have heard.



I hear good things about Jameel Croft, and he will be a candidate to get into the two-deep.



The safeties will have depth and should field a good unit. Marvin Grant will fill in for the loss of Kenny Logan. Last year Grant played well, and I thought he was the best safety for the Jayhawks. He is the hardest hitter in the secondary. Along with O.J. Burroughs they project to be the starters.



I heard Jalen Dye and Taylor Davis looked good through fall practice. The best newcomer is Devin Dye, who I think will contribute early. Mason Ellis got a lot of snaps on special teams, and he will provide depth. I have not heard much about Kaleb Purdy. Damani Maxson reported early and will pick up good experience in spring football. He’s a talented true freshman.



Final Thoughts and Looking Ahead:



I like the starting personnel at corner and safety. There will be no concerns from either position group. I’m sure Bryant and Dotson would love to see a portal defensive end. The only issue will be how long they have to cover if the pass rush takes a step back.



The same goes for the safeties. I have confidence in Burroughs and Grant. Both the corners and safeties have to get answers who will be in the two-deep. There are a lot of candidates, and the numbers are good, but someone will have to be ready. Keep an eye on Croft at corner and Devin Dye at safety as players who can emerge.



I hope this spring a couple players step up and show they are ready to play behind the first unit. If that happens then I think the secondary is set. In the summer Aundre Gibson and Austin Alexander arrive giving more depth to the cornerbacks.