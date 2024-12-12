ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Update Some quick updates from the portal: Dec. 12- 9:42 a.m.

JK

JK

Hall of Fame
Staff
May 29, 2001
91,896
239,531
0
Overland Park
Things are moving very fast and I am learning there are players reporting offers from KU, who really don't have offers. I'm sifting through some of this info.

They have a focus on special teams are making a run at Laith Marjan a kicker from South Alabama. A source in our network told me he has spoken with Marjan and right now some schools think KU is the leader. This season he was 16-of-17 on field goals and was a Lou Groza semi-finalist.

Had a chance to talk with Langden Kitchen and he really liked his visit and I will have more later. The DE from Northwest Missouri. He really liked Taiwo Onatolu and the staff. His host was Blake Herold.

Lyrick Rawls from Oklahoma State said he had a good visit and I will have more later.

There is some talk that Alabama CB Jhalil Hurley may be leaning to Missouri. I will be tracking that info which could be decided as early as today.

I'm telling you right now, I have been on the phone all night last night and this morning. I think some recruits are taking themselves out of contention with schools with the price tag they are requesting.
 
  • Like
  • Haha
Reactions: Utah_Jayhawk, sr3630, joaqhawk and 33 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JK

Portal News Latest updates and info: Wednesday, Dec. 11- 9:57 a.m.

Replies
97
Views
7K
Memorial Stadium Slant Suite
TD_Jayhawk
TD_Jayhawk
JK

Recruiting Update Recruiting Update: Monday, Dec. 2 - 9:05 a.m.

Replies
40
Views
5K
Memorial Stadium Slant Suite
WilliamHenryLetterman
WilliamHenryLetterman
JK

Portal News Portal News and Notes: Tuesday, Dec. 10th

Replies
79
Views
6K
Memorial Stadium Slant Suite
KU4LIFE
KU4LIFE
JK

FORECAST UPDATE I have entered a new prediction for the 2026 class

Replies
22
Views
3K
Memorial Stadium Slant Suite
Keno3217
K
JK

Recruiting Update Updates from Lance Leipold - signing day

Replies
0
Views
679
Memorial Stadium Slant Suite
JK
JK
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back