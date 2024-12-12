Things are moving very fast and I am learning there are players reporting offers from KU, who really don't have offers. I'm sifting through some of this info.



They have a focus on special teams are making a run at Laith Marjan a kicker from South Alabama. A source in our network told me he has spoken with Marjan and right now some schools think KU is the leader. This season he was 16-of-17 on field goals and was a Lou Groza semi-finalist.



Had a chance to talk with Langden Kitchen and he really liked his visit and I will have more later. The DE from Northwest Missouri. He really liked Taiwo Onatolu and the staff. His host was Blake Herold.



Lyrick Rawls from Oklahoma State said he had a good visit and I will have more later.



There is some talk that Alabama CB Jhalil Hurley may be leaning to Missouri. I will be tracking that info which could be decided as early as today.



I'm telling you right now, I have been on the phone all night last night and this morning. I think some recruits are taking themselves out of contention with schools with the price tag they are requesting.