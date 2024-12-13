JK
To start off I'm logging two portal predictions to sign with the Jayhawks.
I'm predicting Lyrik Rawls and Laith Marjan to pick KU. Rawls is a safety from Oklahoma State, who finished his visit on Thursday and from what I gather has canceled his other trips. Marjan is a kicker from South Alabama, I am hearing the special teams staff had been watching him for a while.
Michigan State WR Aziah Johnson is on campus last night and then will head to Kansas State either late today or in the morning.
One corner I hope the staff can land is DJ Graham from Utah State. He told me he will be in late tonight. I've talked to several people about him and I think he will be a contributor next year if he picks Kansas.
Ball State WR Cam Pickett said he will visit this weekend but didn't say if he would be arriving on Saturday. He told previously it would be Saturday but it might be off by a day.
I expect Bowling Green LB Joseph Sipp to visit KU either on Sunday or Monday. He's a player I think the KU coaches knew was going to the portal and were all over him from the beginning. Was a first team all Mac selection.
UAB LB Everett Roussaw told me he will visit this weekend. In the last two seasons has 125 tackles and will be a 3X2 player that makes him attractive.
The big thing with portal players and their reps is filtering what is true and what is not. Also the thing that makes it difficult is reporting offers to raise their stock more to bargain NIL money.
