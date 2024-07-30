Good opening practice the team hit the field the first day.



Had a chance to watch the QB throw it around a little and everybody was going through drills. Jalon was doing all of the same drills and throws as everyone. I thought during warmups when they were doing things he looked good. When they sprinted and changed directions he looked pretty smooth.



It doesn't take long to figure out Bryce Foster. When you walk near the center group he stands out. He's a big dude and maybe bigger in person that I thought he would be. I thought Logan Brown looked really good physically. I don't know if he's trimmed down some.



Saw some of the DE group go through things. It will be very interesting to see the competition at defensive end. There are a lot of candidates but not many proven. Deshawn Warner and Dak Brinkley are going to get bigger. Warner looks good and lean. I want to see how he does getting around guys like Cabeldue and Brown. He's got explosion out of his stance and you can see that.



We got to see five periods today and they are going through in shorts and will be that way a few practices. Will have some more thoughts and content later. Leipold talks today and I think we also get Jalon Daniels, Devin Neal, Cobee Bryant and Jereme Robinson. Pretty much the same crew that was at Big 12 media day,