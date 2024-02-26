SOME KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM BILL SELF'S WEEKLY PRESSER

-- On Monday afternoon, Bill Self conducted his weekly press conference in Lawrence to preview the BYU game and more. We all know that Kevin McCullar, Jr., won't play tomorrow night and I'm guessing he won't go this weekend. With that in mind, I've been wondering what type of role, if any at all, he's played with this team while being sidelined. I asked Coach Self that very question on Monday afternoon, and here is what Self had to say.



"I don't know that we've defined a specific role, but we really don't need to," said Self. "He's kind of become an assistant coach and I think he's done a good job helping the guys maybe that don't play as many minutes while they're not in a game. At least he did the other day. For sure. I had to tell him to be quiet during one time-out. But no, he's kept a good attitude and been stayed positive and all those things."



-- I know there continue to be a lot of questions about McCullar, Jr., and when he might potentially return. Coach Self provided some additional information while addressing the media earlier today.



"I don't know about this week, Gary," said Self. "He's not going to play tomorrow. Yeah, he definitely will not play tomorrow. Well, we are looking at the big picture. That's exactly what we're looking at. But the big picture, if you start playing him after the Big 12 Tournament, he wouldn't be worth a crap in the NCAA tournament. So we need to get rhythm and find out who we are and play the style that you'd want to play in the NCAA tournament. So that would take a week to ten days at least to do that. So I see him. If he comes back to be able to help us, he's going to have to be in full rhythm for at least that long so we could actually do what he talked about earlier. Hit our stride. Is that the term you used?"



-- I also asked Coach Self about this season how it seems to be flying by at this point. For me, it's hard to believe that there are only two home games left on the schedule. Kansas, at home, will finish up against BYU and Kansas State. Coach Self, not surprisingly, gave a great answer.



"I think I could say that, you know, the older you get, Shay, the faster things go," said Self. "You know, Christmas even comes quicker now. The older, you know, back when you're young, you think that the next year will never get here. And when you get older, you're like going the next year seems like it is a month away. So the season to me has gone fast. Even though we've had our frustrating moments, it's gone by fast."



-- Self, being that Kansas plays BYU tomorrow night, spent a little bit of time talking about the Cougars. Obviously, BYU shoots a ton of threes, they average around 33 attempts per game, so I thought Self was very open and honest about facing BYU and how they plan to defend the Cougars on Tuesday night.



"Well, they're going to shoot a lot of threes," he said. "I don't know what they're averaging on the exact number for the year. Is it 34 or 35 attempts a game? 33 attempt. That's for the year. Like the other day, we made three (3's). Is that right? And played really well. If they make 13 threes, they've already outscored you 30 points from the field. A situation like that, if were to make three, so it's actually a good style to play. You got five guys with their starters that can all shoot threes, and then you got four guys always in the game that can shoot threes even when they go the bench. And we're going to have to do some things differently, because I still believe in my heart, even though I say I don't coach it this way, I still believe in the player's mind.



"We still defend from the inside out, and this is a game we need to defend from the outside in," he added. "And even though I don't say that, but I think the way that we teach things and everything, no easy basket, no straight line drives, no ankles on the post, all these things are things that you really put in kids mind that this really impacts you. And if they shoot 33% from the field, they've had a great shoot. I mean, from three, they've had a great shooting night because that's the same as shooting 50 from two. And whenever you shoot 50 from two, you usually win. So it's going to be a challenge."