SOME KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM TODAY'S PRESS CONFERENCE

-- Bill Self said he isn't sure if Kevin McCullar, Jr., will practice today, but hopes he goes tomorrow. Sounds like Parker Braun is coming along nicely



-- Self said he would like to see Dajuan Harris shoot some more threes moving forward this season.



-- Here's what Jamari McDowell had to say about being recruited by Houston coming out of high school. I get the feeling that he isn't very high on Houston.



"Yeah, it's cool. Yeah, it's, know, high school. I mean, I talked to Houston a little bit. They never offered me, which was kind of weird, but it's whatever."



-- Self also said that McCullar, Jr., didn't suffer a new injury, but simply tweaked his old injury.



-- Since losing to Kansas in Lawrence, Houston has won eight straight games. They're currently the No. 1 ranked team in America and, with a win on Saturday, Houston would win the Big 12 regular season championship outright.



On Thursday, I asked Self what makes Houston so good?



"Well, they've got talent," said Self. "They're well coached. They're athletic. They're tough. They've got unbelievable perimeter play. They've got big guys that can protect the paint and rebound, and they're a complete team. They've got a nice squad. They're a team that would be one of the favorites to win it all. Of course, they'll be a one seed."



-- I know that I've mentioned Kevin and Parker several times, but here is the exact quote from Self on both.



"I think Parker's better," said Self. "I don't know about Kevin, but Parker's better. And I don't know if Kevin will practice today. I don't know that he'll be able to do that, but hopefully, he'll be able to go tomorrow."



-- I really wasn't sure what to expect from freshman guard Jamari McDowell when he first arrived on campus. I believe that he would be the type of player, in time, would be a player for Kansas, but not sure I expected him to play as much as he has. Obviously, the loss of Chris Johnson and Artertio Morris has had an impact on his role, but McDowell is coming along nicely.



Self, on Thursday, was asked about McDowell.



"I think he's very bright -- he's got a high IQ," said Self. "He's very thin. He needs to get stronger. We recruited him to be a program guy and to play over time and I think he's right on track to do everything that we recruited him to do.



"And he's an unbelievable teammate," he added. "I think that from our standpoint he's what we thought he would be as a player, but he's even better to be around than what we probably envisioned him being. He's been terrific.