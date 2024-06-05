Shakeel Moore - Men's Basketball - Mississippi State Shakeel Moore (3) G - HONORS & AWARDS 2022-23 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List • Top 15 • Mississippi State 2020-21 ACC Freshman of the Week ...

I had been told that this was going to happen fast, but I didn't expect it to happen this fast. I'm in the process of tracking down Shakeel for an interview, but after Elmarko Jackson went down yesterday, I believe that the staff was ready to strike fast. I know that Moore began his career at NC State and spent the last three years at Mississippi State. Here's some information for you guys/gals while I work to track him down for an interview.2022-23 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List • Top 15 • Mississippi State2020-21 ACC Freshman of the Week • Dec. 28, 2020 • North Carolina StateMoore has played in 124 career games while making 66 of his 68 career starts at Mississippi State … Secured 872 of his 1042 points (83.7 percent), 273 of his 336 rebounds (81.2 percent), 207 of his 250 assists (82.8 percent) and 135 of his 170 steals (79.4 percent) in Maroon and White … Connected on 42.4 percent from the field (390-of-919), 31.2 percent on three-pointers (129-of-413) and 70.7 percent at the free throw line (133-of-188) … Registered 40 of his 45 career games in double figures and 12 of his top at Mississippi State … The Bulldogs and Wolfpack were a combined 30-15 when Moore scored 10-plus points … Picked up multiple steals in 41 of 99 career games with the Bulldogs, while 41 of 52 efforts with 2+ steals came at Mississippi State … Recorded 29 of his 36 outings with multiple treys in Maroon and White … Notched 20 of his 33 games with 3+ assists at Mississippi State versus SEC opponents … Entered the transfer portal following the 2023-24 season.Moore started in 22 consecutive games (Dec. 9-March 6) sandwiched between coming off the bench during his first six appearances (Nov. 14-Dec. 3) and the team’s final five games (March 9-21) … Dialed up 7.9 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.8 steals per game over his 33 outings … Connected on 46.8 percent from the floor (96-of-205), 36.3 percent on treys (29-of-80) and 70.2 percent at the charity stripe (40-of-57) … Provided double figures in 13 of his 22 starts sparked by five consecutive outings during SEC action (Jan. 27-Feb. 10) … The 13 outings with 10+ points were fourth on the team behind Josh Hubbard, Cameron Matthews and Tolu Smith III … Registered multiple steals on eight occasions trailing only Matthews and Dashawn Davis.Moore opened his senior season with a trio of 8-point efforts against North Alabama (Nov. 14), Washington State (Nov. 18) and Northwestern (Nov. 19) … Provided 11 points, three assists and two steals versus Tulane (Dec. 9) during his first start … Knocked down all five of his shot attempts en route to a season’s best 16 points against Murray State (Dec. 13) … Solid all-around effort with 10 points, five rebounds, two assists and two blocks versus Rutgers (Dec. 23) … Fired in 13 points against Alabama (Jan. 13) … Open run of five straight games with 10+ points with a 12-point effort versus No. 8 Auburn (Jan. 27) … Pumped home SEC season-highs of 14 points at Ole Miss (Jan. 30) and at Missouri (Feb. 10) … Buried all four of his three-point attempts during the Mizzou game … Chipped in 12 points and five rebounds against Ole Miss (Feb. 21) … Secured nine points against LSU (March 14) during SEC Tournament victory … Capped season with five points and three rebounds versus Michigan State (March 21) in NCAA Tournament Round of 64.Moore saw action in 32 games and started State’s final 15 games of the season (Jan. 25-March 14) … One of three SEC players and one of 15 players nationally to earn a spot on the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List (Jan. 26) … Provided 9.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.7 steals per contest … The 1.7 steals per game were 10th among the SEC leaders … One of three players joined by Dashawn Davis and Cameron Matthews with 50+ steals … The first time in program history that State has had three players collect 50+ steals during the same season … Secured 2+ steals in 15 games, second on the team behind Matthews … Sank 41.0 percent from the field (119-of-290), 26.5 percent on three-pointers (35-of-132) and 76.5 percent at the free throw line (39-of-51) … Registered double figures in 15 games which was third on the team behind Tolu Smith III and D.J. Jeffries … Four of his top five scoring efforts came during SEC action … Drained multiple treys on 12 occasions; seven times coming versus SEC opponents … Distributed 3+ assists in 13 games with seven outings against SEC teams.Moore came away with 11 points and three steals against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (Nov. 7) in the season opener … Matched his career-high with five steals versus South Dakota (Nov. 17) and handed out a season’s best six assists against Mississippi Valley State (Dec. 3) … Ripped off a non-conference season-high 17 points and added four steals at Minnesota (Dec. 11) … Provided 15 points and four steals at Georgia (Jan. 11) … Pumped home 12.0 points per game over the team’s last 17 games (Jan. 17-March 14) … Garnered 10+ points during 5 of the last 6, 8 of the last 11 and 12 of the last 17 outings … Started run with a 20-point performance aided by a flawless 8-for-8 effort at the charity stripe versus No. 9 Tennessee (Jan. 17) … Notched 11 points and five assists during State’s win over No. 11 TCU (Jan. 28) at Big 12/SEC Challenge … Exploded for a career-best 22 points on 9-of-11 shooting coupled with three assists and three steals at South Carolina (Jan. 31) … Tucked away 12 points, five assists and five rebounds at Arkansas (Feb. 11) … Tallied 14 points in victory over No. 25 Texas A&M (Feb. 25) … Dialed up 14 of his 20 points against South Carolina (Feb. 28) during the second half … Posted 13 points and four assists versus Florida (March 9) at SEC Tournament … Tucked away 14 points and five assists against Pittsburgh (March 14) in NCAA Tournament First Four.Moore was one of four Bulldogs to play in all 34 games joining Garrison Brooks, D.J. Jeffries and Iverson Molinar … Came away with 8.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.6 steals per game … The 54 steals and 18 games of multiple steals led the team … His 1.6 steals per game were 13th on the SEC leaderboard … Started in 29 of 34 games which included the team’s first 23 games (Nov. 10-Feb. 9) and squad’s last six games (Feb. 26-March 16) … Hit 39.9 percent from the floor (108-of-271), 31.4 percent from three-point territory (44-of-140) and 76.5 percent on free throws (39-of-51) … Dished out three or more assists on 12 occasions, eight times were against SEC opponents.Moore ripped off double figures in three of his first four games (Nov. 10-21), four of his first six SEC appearances (Dec. 29-Jan. 22) and both of SEC Tournament outings (March 10-11) … Fired in a season’s best 19 points fueled by a career-high quartet of triples versus Detroit Mercy (Nov. 17) … Notched 13 points and a career-best five steals against Morehead State (Nov. 21) … Provided 13 points, six rebounds and three steals versus Colorado State (Dec. 11) … Poured in 15 points, five assists and four steals versus Arkansas (Dec. 29) during SEC opener … Chipped in 15 points aided by a flawless 9-for-9 clip at the foul line during win over No. 24 Alabama (Jan. 15) … Pumped home a SEC season’s best 18 points at Florida (Jan. 19) … Nearly tallied a double-double with 10 points and a career-high seven assists without a turnover versus Ole Miss (Jan. 22) … Dialed up nine points and seven rebounds at Missouri (Feb. 18) … Hit the game-winning layup with 10.5 seconds remaining … Posted a solid all-around efforts with 15 points, five rebounds and five assists against South Carolina (March 10) followed by 15 points, six rebounds and three assists versus No. 9 Tennessee (March 11) at SEC Tournament.Moore joined the Bulldogs as part of a talented four-member 2021-22 transfer class, which racked up 2,388 combined points between Garrison Brooks (North Carolina), D.J. Jeffries (Memphis), Rocket Watts (Michigan State) and Moore (North Carolina State) … Totaled 170 points, 63 rebounds 43 assists and 35 steals as a freshman in 2020-21 at NC State… Posted 6.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists and a team-leading 1.4 steals per game over his 25 appearances … Shot 43.8 percent from the field (67-of-153), 34.4 percent from beyond the three-point line (21-of-61) and 51.7 rate on free throws (15-of-29) … Recorded multiple steals on 11 occasions, and the 1.4 steals were ninth on the ACC leaderboard … Amassed 75.3 percent of his points, 76.2 percent of his rebounds, 72.1 percent of his assists and 68.6 percent of his steals against ACC opponents … Collected double figures on five occasions, all against ACC foes.Moore recorded nine points, four rebounds and four steals against Charleston Southern (Nov. 25) during his career debut … Racked up 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting during a win over No. 17 North Carolina (Dec. 22) en route to ACC Freshman of the Week accolades (Dec. 28) … Validated the honor with 12 points versus Boston College (Dec. 30) … Compiled a solid all-around effort with seven points, a career-best 10 rebounds, three assists and two blocks at No. 19 Clemson (Jan. 5) … Exploded for a season-high 19 points courtesy of an 8-for-12 shooting efforts and grabbed six rebounds at Boston College (Feb. 6) … Tacked on 13 points on 5-of-8 from the floor and added three steals versus Duke (Feb. 13) … Provided 12 points and four rebounds at No. 15 Virginia (Feb. 24) … Managed eight points against Colorado State (March 25) during season finale at NIT.Moore was rated a national top 150 player by 247 Sports and Rivals and was a four-star recruit … Played high school basketball at Piedmont Classical High School in Browns Summit, North Carolina for three seasons followed by Moravian Prep in Hickory, North Carolina for his senior season … Led Piedmont Classic to three consecutive Carolina Athletic Association for Schools of Choice (CAASC) state championship teams in 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19 … Rated as the No. 5 prospect in North Carolina by the… Averaged 15.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.7 steals per game during his junior season … Played AAU Basketball for Team CP3.Born on November 3, 2000 … Majoring in Interdisciplinary Studies.