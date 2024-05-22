JK
May 29, 2001
87,877
218,487
0
The coaches are off the road and get a little time off before the craziness hits. I have talked to some coaches and they know the exact amount of days until their last day they have to be in the office in June and then they can leave for vacation.
They have been on the road for the last five weeks and will come back and meet to finalize their visit list. There are several recruits they are targeting who are being evaluated for rankings by our analysts.
Let's start with the opening weekend for the big list of visitors, June 7th. Tight end is a spot that I am paying close attention to. Three tight ends leave after this year and you never know what Deshawn Hanika will do. He is likely out for the season and the hope is he comes back for another season but I don't know that is set in stone.
They got Leyton Cure on the commit list and they are still looking for two high school tight ends. If for some reason Hanika decides down the road not to return, that spot will go to a portal player.
A new name on the visit list is Joeseph Skipworth a TE from Pace Florida. I heard Grimes loves his film and recently visited the high school and the two have a good relationship. He will visit on June 7 and then his teammate DE Tylon Lee will visit the following weekend. These are both key targets for the first couple weekends.
The next weekend another TE Jayden Savoury will take an official visit. He is from St. Mary's Prep, the same high school as safety recruit Bryson Williams. But Williams will visit on June 7. It is rare that two teammates from the same high school will visit, but in different weekends. The KU staff was ay St. Mary's a couple weeks ago recruiting both players.
For now, those are the two TE prospects Grimes appears to be going after.
They were on Nizyi Davis from Indiana but I am hearing they have cooled on him.
I have confirmed they are trying to get Bryson Webber set for a June 7th visit but they are in a holding pattern. The safety from Ridge Point (Tex) has some nice offers. We are supposed to talk in the next couple days and I hope to confirm if he will visit.
Another safety that I confirmed is in the mix is Julius Simms from Whitehouse (Tex). It sounds like staff is trying to sneak him for June 12, which would be a mid-week visit. He has visits lined up to KSU, TCU and Houston. Borland is the lead recruiter for him.
I think there are going to be more changes to the list. Over the next 48 hours with the staff being off the road they will start finalizing visits and that could mean adding and subtracting. There are 4-5 more recruits I am supposed to talk with in the next day and will drop more info. Everything is fluid right now.
