Recruiting Update: The latest on Thursday, May 23

May 29, 2001
Bryce Foster missed the national track meet by one spot, which ironically is in Eugene, Oregon where he is likely to take his next official visit.

The word I got is that Foster, even though he has an open weekend, is not supposed to visit Oregon until the May 31 weekend. I don't know if that will change but the people I have talked with don't think it will.

Foster is the only remaining possibility left for the 2024 recruiting class. Once source told me this morning he is going to have to move fast because players at the schools he is looking at, report to campus between June 1-June 4.

Most schools will give him a few extra days to report but if he takes his visit to KU it will likely be pushed to midweek.

One other target Kansas is looking at is former Syracuse WR Bryce Cohoon. It is believed KU would offer a PWO spot for the former Maize prospect.

Some thought KSU might offer the same, but from I heard last night they don't appear too involved. The biggest competition may come from Arizona, where Dino Babers is now the offensive coordinator. Babers was the head coach at Syracuse when he signed Cohoon.

One source said Arizona could have a spot for him. That would likely mean a scholarship. But if they don't have one and all things are equal I would KU has an advantage.

As I am typing this update a source familiar with the Arizona program told me they just took a juco WR and might not be looking to add. However, they are also looking for a transfer QB and if they don't land that target then a spot could be open for another position.


A new name to keep an eye on is Serious Stinyard. The corner from Gaither HS in Florida has penciled in a visit for June 19, a midweek visit.

Stinyard just ran the fastest shuttle drill time at the Rivals New York combine. That is the area Panagos is recruiting and DK McDonald has been involved.

He's got officials lined up to Kansas State, Kentucky, NC State and West Virginia.

Just a few minutes ago, WR Davion Chandler told me he has a visit lined up to KU on June 14.

That is an area Jeff Grimes has been working and Terry Samuel is involved with him as well. He will visit Indiana on May 31 and Wisconsin a week later.

I am supposed to talk with him today so I think I will get a better feel how things are shaping up.
 
