First off not practice related but walking through the indoor they've done some nice updates. I peeked inside the new rooms and the position meeting rooms are a player's dream.



One of the upgrades is the movie theater style seats in all position rooms. I wouldn't want to get up.



Had a chance to watch punt returns and they had what looked to be seven players returning punts.



It was Lawrence Arnold, OJ Burroughs, Jacoby Davis, Donald Collier, Cobee Bryant, Trevor Wilson and Luke Grimm.



I don't see any way seven players are really in the mix. But it's fall camp and players will get a look.



One thing of note Daniel Hishaw wasn't in pads and not going through drills. He followed the running back group around but no action.



Watched Jeff Grimes and the TE for a bit. I believe this is a Trevor Kardell and Jared Casey show and then everyone else. I think those two are above everyone else and we will see who gets on the two deep or if it is just those two.



Was watching Jalon Daniels and something I haven't asked him is if he has dropped a few pounds. He looks good running around and might be a little lighter than the past.



I will get into more in another update but I think we could have a battle brewing at LT and center. I don't think Bumgardner is giving up his spot and I get the sense halfway past fall camp that nothing is set.