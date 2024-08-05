I spent a lot of time focusing on the QB today and the best news I can report is the fact that Jalon Daniels looks really good. When I watch him move around and have to do things that test the back he looks normal to me. Then there are things where he does play-action and comes out of his stance and throws well.



The way they lined up it looked like Ballard is definitely running as the number two. I don't know what Leipold and Coach Z will say today, but that's the way it looks.



The top three are set with Daniels, Ballard and Marshall. I could not tell who was running after Ballard but it looked like Pauley.



Today was the first day in pads and there was a lot of energy. They had the refs on hand to officiate, so the action starts today. Up to this point they can practice but now the hitting starts.



I got to watch five periods today and a lot was drills and we were commenting not a lot went on when we had to leave. But the best thing I can is Jalon Daniels looks like his old self moving around.



One note I wanted to mention is it looks like Nolan Gorczyca is doing a lot of cross training at guard and tackle. I don't know if that happened when Brown had to miss a couple practices but he was doing it as well today.