No. 5 Kansas slips Eastern Illinois: What stood out

No. 5 Kansas entered Tuesday night’s game as a 39-point favorite over Eastern Illinois. However, after 40 minutes, the Jayhawks narrowly slipped past the Panthers, 71-63. After leading by as many as 17 points, Kansas saw Eastern Illinois pull to within two points on a number of occasions.



-- Hunter Dickinson led the way with 25 points, 13 rebounds, and three blocks. For the game, he shot 11-of-15 from the field, 0-of-1 from behind the arc and 3-of-4 from the free-throw line. Dickinson was established himself as one of the top players in college basketball and has the ability to score from any location on the court.



Dickinson continues to do an amazing job in the paint and controls with the glass, oftentimes with ease. Seriously, can you imagine this team without Hunter Dickinson? I’m not sure where Kansas would be, but the Jayhawks wouldn’t be 6-1 and ranked No. 5.





-- It was another impressive performance from Kevin McCullar, Jr., in terms of strictly scoring the basketball. In 37 minutes of action, McCullar, Jr., scored 18 points, pulled down three rebounds, dished out five assists, one credited with one block and one steal.



On the offensive end of the court, McCullar, Jr., hit 8-of-18 field goals, was 0-of-2 from behind the arc, and 2-of-3 from the free-throw line. Shooting the ball from behind the arc continues to be a struggle for McCullar, Jr., but he isn’t the only player struggling to score from deep.



Against Eastern Illinois on Tuesday night, Kansas was just 3-of-14 from deep.





-- KJ Adams, Jr., was KU’s third and final double-digit scorer with 10 points. He was 4-of-4 from the field and 2-of-3 from the free-throw line. He also pulled down just three rebounds against the Panthers. Hunter Dickinson led the way with 13 rebounds, while no other players pulled down more than three rebounds.





-- Speaking of rebounds, as I mentioned above, Hunter Dickinson led the way with 13 rebounds, while Dajuan Harris, Jr., Kevin McCullar, Jr., KJ Adams, Jr., Johnny Furphy, Jamari McDowell, and Nicolas Timberlake pulled down three rebounds each.



Kansas, against Eastern Illinois, lost the battle on the glass, 36-33, and got outscored, 38-33 in the second half.