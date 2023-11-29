ADVERTISEMENT

No. 5 Kansas slips Eastern Illinois: What stood out

shay

shay

Senior Writer
Staff
May 29, 2001
102,733
40,675
0
47
Olathe, Kansas
kansas.rivals.com
No. 5 Kansas entered Tuesday night’s game as a 39-point favorite over Eastern Illinois. However, after 40 minutes, the Jayhawks narrowly slipped past the Panthers, 71-63. After leading by as many as 17 points, Kansas saw Eastern Illinois pull to within two points on a number of occasions.

-- Hunter Dickinson led the way with 25 points, 13 rebounds, and three blocks. For the game, he shot 11-of-15 from the field, 0-of-1 from behind the arc and 3-of-4 from the free-throw line. Dickinson was established himself as one of the top players in college basketball and has the ability to score from any location on the court.

Dickinson continues to do an amazing job in the paint and controls with the glass, oftentimes with ease. Seriously, can you imagine this team without Hunter Dickinson? I’m not sure where Kansas would be, but the Jayhawks wouldn’t be 6-1 and ranked No. 5.


-- It was another impressive performance from Kevin McCullar, Jr., in terms of strictly scoring the basketball. In 37 minutes of action, McCullar, Jr., scored 18 points, pulled down three rebounds, dished out five assists, one credited with one block and one steal.

On the offensive end of the court, McCullar, Jr., hit 8-of-18 field goals, was 0-of-2 from behind the arc, and 2-of-3 from the free-throw line. Shooting the ball from behind the arc continues to be a struggle for McCullar, Jr., but he isn’t the only player struggling to score from deep.

Against Eastern Illinois on Tuesday night, Kansas was just 3-of-14 from deep.


-- KJ Adams, Jr., was KU’s third and final double-digit scorer with 10 points. He was 4-of-4 from the field and 2-of-3 from the free-throw line. He also pulled down just three rebounds against the Panthers. Hunter Dickinson led the way with 13 rebounds, while no other players pulled down more than three rebounds.


-- Speaking of rebounds, as I mentioned above, Hunter Dickinson led the way with 13 rebounds, while Dajuan Harris, Jr., Kevin McCullar, Jr., KJ Adams, Jr., Johnny Furphy, Jamari McDowell, and Nicolas Timberlake pulled down three rebounds each.

Kansas, against Eastern Illinois, lost the battle on the glass, 36-33, and got outscored, 38-33 in the second half.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

shay

SOME KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM KU'S NCAA TOURNAMENT OPENING WIN OVER SAMFORD, 93-89

Replies
7
Views
1K
Allen Fieldhouse Slant Suite
JhawknZona
JhawknZona
shay

SOME KEY TAKEAWAYS FOLLOWING KU'S 29-POINT LOSS AT TEXAS TECH

Replies
1
Views
2K
Allen Fieldhouse Slant Suite
pdipman
pdipman
shay

AJ STORR TO KANSAS: WHAT A DAY FOR BILL SELF AND HIS STAFF

Replies
14
Views
2K
Allen Fieldhouse Slant Suite
floydmaster
F
shay

Recruiting Update Rylan Griffen to Kansas: What it means and what's next!

Replies
23
Views
3K
Allen Fieldhouse Slant Suite
rhawker
rhawker
shay

JUST SOME THOUGHTS AFTER NO. 1 HOUSTON DOMINATED NO. 14 KANSAS, 76-46

Replies
20
Views
1K
Allen Fieldhouse Slant Suite
1lvhawk
1lvhawk
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today