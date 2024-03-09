JUST SOME THOUGHTS AFTER NO. 1 HOUSTON DOMINATED NO. 14 KANSAS, 76-46

-- Once I hear anything on Hunter Dickinson/Kevin McCullar, Jr., I'll let you all know. I know it was a shoulder injury, I believe, for Dickinson. And with the game basically over, my guess is Self just decided to sit McCullar, Jr., in the second half.



-- Houston dominated this game from start to finish and, for those of you who watched, you know exactly what I'm talking about. As a team, Kansas shot just 15-of-45 (33.3%) from the field, 3-of-21 (14.3%) from behind the arc, and 13-of-20 (65.0%) from the free-throw line. On the other hand, Houston shot 28-of-64 (43.8%) from the field, 11-of-29 (37.9%) from behind the arc, and 9-of-11 (81.8%) from the free-throw line.



-- Kansas lost the battle on the glass, 38-31, had more turnovers (18) than assists (9), and just never made it a game against the No. 1 ranked team in college basketball. Kansas tied the game at 2-2, but would get no closer the rest of the game. At the midway point of the first half, Kansas found itself down to Houston, 22-5, and that was basically how the rest of the game went.



-- Not that it matters in a game like today, but Hunter Dickinson, despite leaving the game with an injury, led the Jayhawks in scoring with 11 points. Johnny Furphy and KJ Adams scored 8 points each, Elmarko Jackson and Nic Timberlake scored 4 points each, Dajuan Harris added 3 points, while Jamari McDowell, Parker Braun, and Wilder Evers finished with 2 points each.



-- You guys ask me what I expect during postseason play, and I've got no idea. As of this very minute, I don't have a good feeling. Don't know what the status of Hunter Dickinson is and I've got no idea how Kevin McCullar, Jr., feels at this time. I just haven't seen much progress from this team lately and now the Jayhawks are looking at four straight games at T-Mobile next week. This is a team that has a difficult time hitting shots from behind the arc, misses too many layups, is hit-and-miss when it comes to converting free throws into points, and is careless with the basketball at times.



Furthermore, this is a team that has a tendency to give up a lot of threes, and when you don't hit threes and give up double-digit threes, that is simply too much to overcome.



-- I think we can all agree that this simply hasn't played out the way we all expected. People want to point fingers and blame the outcome of what's taken place so far on the coaching staff and any number of players. However, I can tell you this: Bill Self simply won't allow this to happen again. Once the final buzzer on the season sounds, Self and his staff will get to work on this roster. I've got no idea who is coming back and who will return, but there will be some change.