I will also have more thoughts on get deeper in the podcast, but this is going to be a different portal season. Last year the staff signed 12 players in the portal and I expect this season to be half or even less than half of that.This will go in phases. You have the early entries in the portal that are happening this week. I expect we see some more names in the portal today because of the 48 hour rule. There are some players who likely put their names in Monday and schools asked for 48 hours to try and talk them out of it.From everything I am hearing nobody is in that situation at KU. The only player in is Will Huggins and as of this morning nobody else has entered.If there are four positions the staff will target they are linebacker, defensive end, offensive line and tight end. The way the numbers stand right now if they were to go after four positions those are the ones to watch. And I don't think it would be any more than one at any spot.------------Last night general manager Rob Ianello did an in-home visit with DeShawn Hanika. I'm hearing he is a physical specimen at close to 6-foot-6, 240 pounds. KU offered Hanika a scholarship during the in-home visit. Hanika played at Hayden in Topeka before signing with Butler County. After two years at Butler County he signed with Iowa State.I've heard the staff liked his film from the 2022 season when they did their analysis.Hanika's name surfaced in the gambling investigation at Iowa State and he did not play this season. But he was cleared and never had charges brought against him. I've heard he is cleared by the NCAA and the Big 12 and eligible to play.He has picked up early offers from KU, Colorado, Toledo, Buffalo, Memphis, Tulsa, Houston, North Texas, USF, Eastern Michigan and several others.I have been told based off his film and body frame more offers are likely to come in.-------------The staff is also looking at defensive ends. Two names mentioned here a lot have yet to get a lot of traction. I don't think there has been any contact with DJ Wesolak who went in the portal from Missouri. The same also for Nate Matlack from Olathe East. I think Matlack might be on the board, but not sure where he stands and how fast they will move.One of the biggest factors with current players and transfer portal has become NIL. It is going on everywhere. It is something every school is dealing with. In the last week the KU players have met with coaches for evaluation meetings. They also have to work on NIL for next spring. From the way I understand it the NIL agreements are done in phases. The first phase will kick in payments when a player reports in January. That way they make sure the player doesn't get money now and enter the portal or the NFL.Then the next stage is going to be late spring after the second portal window opens. NIL will be based off those time ranges to make sure players return.From things I have heard the last week they have met with key returning players to hammer out NIL contracts and meet with players to give them their evaluations moving forward. The main and only focus has been using NIL to keep the roster intact. What that means is all of these players in the portal who demanding big NIL dollars simply won't be a target.For example one rumor going around is Bangally Kamara, a LB from Pitt who KU offered is telling all schools he has a monthly dollar amount. My guess is that eliminates him.It is a good year for the low numbers (so far) in portal needs because the players are asking for more every year.