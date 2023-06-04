JK
The first thing I want to cover is the numbers game. If you take a look at the visit list I bet the finished product is much different at the end of the month than what you see now.
Let me give you an example. They are going to take two running backs. They already have Martel committed and Harry Stewart visits next weekend. If Stewart commits then the other four backs scheduled to visit will be canceled.
I believe there will be flexibility with the LB but the number could be two or three. Kamara counts as one so if JaCorey Stewart commits that could shut down everything at LB.
They will take two high school corners and Gibson counts for one. If Jalen Todd commits next week then that will shut the door.
There are two factors in how the visit plays out.
#1- The race to see who commits first and that closes out certain position spots
#2- If recruits commit to other schools before they visit KU
----------
They will take two safeties. The first candidate in line I think is DK Kabongo. I believe it will be between OSU and KU with OSU holding a slight lead. Kabongo will announce on the 12th shortly after his KU visit. I think by then he will know where he stands with Oklahoma State.
If Oklahoma State doesn't go on Kabongo I think KU becomes the strong leader.
---------
I talked with Dakyus Brinkley yesterday. Although listed as an OLB he said KU is recruiting him as a DE. The only visit he has set right now is SMU but could get one with Purdue.
He will visit KU this weekend.
--------
I had a good talk with Chima Chineke when he was on his official visit to Vanderbilt. I will have more in a story later but he said he grew up a KU fan and has some Jayhawk clothing. He has built a good relationship with Jim Panagos.
The DE from Plano East has a busy month with trips to Iowa, Texas Tech, KU and Vanderbilt. The thing I took away from him is he doesn't look at schools based off their tradition and will pick the right school for him. For example, Iowa is a school when it comes to DL recruiting that would worry most fans. But I don't think he looks at Iowa as some school above the others because of their past.
--------
Last week Willie Goodacre told me he doesn't have a visit with KU and not sure one would happen in June. But I think the staff has shuffled the OL deck in the last 48 hours. Goodacre will now take a visit to KU later this month. He said he will go to Syracuse the week before.
He said there are other schools are working to set up for visits but many have wanted to do it the weekend he is visiting KU and Syracuse.
--------
One of the most recent visits is Carter Lavrusky an OL from Arizona. Jordan Peteson found him recruiting the area and he said Scott Fuchs has picked up the pace. He has some offers but told me KU is the only official he has set.
--------
There will be two DE take official visits this month with the last name Anderson.
The first will be Joseph Anderson from Westminster Christian in St. Louis. The staff has been targeting him for a while. He took a visit in the spring and liked it during a junior day. He was at Nebraska this weekend.
Next weekend Charles Anderson Jr. from Pearland will take an official. At 6-foot-7, 245 pounds I have been thinking he could move inside.
