Portal News Portal thoughts and info: Things are winding down- Sunday, Jan. 12- 8:45 a.m.

I think we are seeing the last days of the winter transfer portal as we know it.

Last I heard going into the weekend they would take a DE, OT, WR, DB, punter, and TE.

I do know they were looking at an offensive tackle recently but heard the price for him went ski high and they couldn't stay in the race. I heard Missouri was one of the schools who offered double but I'm not sure where the player ended up.

Finn Lappin committed and that eliminated the need for a punter and late Friday night Laquan Robinson from Auburn gave his verbal commitment. I can confirm Lappin has signed but nothing official on Robinson.

The last two DE names on the board that I was tracking were Justice Finkley from Texas and Cian Slone from Utah State. Slone told me he had talks with the KU coaches but no visit was set and they haven't offered as of yesterday. Finkley took a visit to West Virginia and was set to visit Minnesota. But the last word I got is he changed a late visit to Mississippi State. Finkley has played his recruiting close to the vest, but the KU staff was trying to get a visit.

It has been a very solid transfer portal haul and I will look deeper at the class in the upcoming days. This leaves a little work to do when the spring portal open. And we never know who could still take a late visit next week because KU doesn't start classes until the 21st. I know some schools started on the 6th and several start tomorrow. That gives the KU coaches a little extra time over others to recruit.

In the updated portal rankings KU is currently ranked 9th. In the latest Big 12 comprehensive rankings, which factors in the high school and portal classes, KU is sitting in 7th.
 
