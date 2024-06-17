ADVERTISEMENT

Just talked to the father of Five-Star guard Darryn Peterson

Dad told that visit to Kansas is set for June 23. He said that coach Self recently came to a game and he had never seen his son so excited to see a head coach in attendance. Mr. Peterson said Coach is a legend and one of the best to ever do it.

He also said that Coach Self doesn’t just see his son as shooting guard. Said he’s willing to put the ball in his hand as a youngster and let him run. He also added the longevity and the fact that Coach Self has been at Kansas so long is very important.

Mr. Peterson said he played Akron, but only made it to the NIT. He said his son is absolutely committed to playing college basketball and wants to play in March madness.

He absolutely couldn’t say enough kind things about Kansas and Coach Self.

 
